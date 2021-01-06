Billy Bob’s Texas Kicks Off Yearlong 40th Anniversary Celebration In 2021

Located in the heart of the Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District, Billy Bob’s Texas first opened in 1981. Since then more than 17 million visitors have enjoyed live entertainment each month when stars from the present and past grace the stages. While kicking 2021 off in style, Billy Bob’s Texas will also begin a year-long celebration, marking its 40th Anniversary, bringing in the biggest names in music to the hottest rising stars hitting the charts.

Jump starting the new year in a classic fashion, Randy Rogers Band (Jan. 1 & 2) will hit the stage with their rockin’ anthems and distinctive sounds, followed by the Josh Abbott Band (Jan 8 & 9), Josh Weathers (Jan 15) and William Clark Green (Jan 16). Continuing with Kolby Cooper (Jan 22) and the smooth, country vocals of Scotty McCreery (Jan 23) and up-and-coming hitmaker, Randall King (Jan 29) will leave you begging for more with each song, proving 2021 will be one party after the next celebrating the 40th Anniversary of the world’s largest honky-tonk, Billy Bob’s Texas.

January Concert Lineup:

More new shows have just been announced to Billy Bob’s concert calendar. Tickets are on sale NOW for the following concerts:

For the full concert calendar, special event, and visitor information, please go to www.billybobstexas.com

Circle airing Live At Billy Bob’s Texas!

Live at Billy Bob’s Texas gives the listener a front-row seat to concerts at the World’s Largest Honky Tonk. The music series has compiled powerful performances featuring hits from legendary country music artists like Willie Nelson, Charlie Daniels, Eddy Raven, Gary Stewart, Asleep at the Wheel, Janie Fricke, and more.

Circle network is carrying Live At Billy Bob’s Texas! Circle Media celebrates the country lifestyle and puts fans inside the circle of everything country. Circle offers entertainment news, documentaries, movies, archival, new and licensed programming, Grand Ole Opry performances, and more. Based in Nashville, Circle includes a linear network as well as a companion over-the-top (OTT) premium entertainment service which is expected to launch in spring 2020. Circle is a joint venture between Opry Entertainment Group, a subsidiary of Ryman Hospitality Properties, and Gray TV.

Go to CirclePlus.com for shows, schedules, and a simple guide to getting the channel.

Visit BillyBobsTexas.com/live-at-billy-bobs for more information, or to buy any of the Live at Billy Bob’s Texas CDs and DVDs, click here to visit the online store.

Billy Bob’s: Lending a Hand to Music History:

Artists placing their hands in cement has been a tradition at Billy Bob’s for more than two decades.

Many of the club’s showcased artists have been honored with various awards and accolades. For some, however, their favorite honor is being part of what is now known as Billy Bob’s ‘Wall of Fame’.

Patrons can visit the Wall of Fame and see the handprints and autographs of Garth Brooks, Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, and even Ringo Starr to name a few. Many fans enjoy comparing their hand size to the celebrities.

To view the gallery, click here.

About Billy Bob’s Texas:

Located in the heart of the Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District, the 100,000 square foot cattle barn became Billy Bob’s Texas in 1981. Since then more than 17 million visitors have enjoyed live entertainment and real bull riding at “The World’s Largest Honky Tonk”.

The facility can hold 6,000 rowdy patrons on a given night and has been host to hundreds of musical acts, from Alan Jackson to ZZ Top. On Fridays and Saturdays, the venue also features live bull riding – a step up from the mechanical variety. It seems like an unlikely source for a series that has sold millions of albums.

Billy Bob’s has been named the Country Music Club of the Year 10 times by the Academy of Country Music.

To buy Billy Bob’s Texas merch or any of the Live at Billy Bob’s Texas CDs and DVDs, click here to visit the online store, or to buy tickets for special events and concerts, go to billybobstexas.com.