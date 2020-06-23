Billy Bob’s Texas And Lone Star 92.5 To Host #GIVEFORLIFE Blood Drive June 25

The legendary Billy Bob’s Texas, located in the heart of the Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District, first opened in 1981. While concerts for June have been postponed due to social distancing as a result of the COVID-19 virus, the colossal Billy Bob’s Texas will continue hosting concerts as soon as possible.

Though “The World’s Largest Honky Tonk” will remain closed for the time being, per the latest executive order from Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Billy Bob’s Texas along with Lone Star 92.5 will be hosting a #GIVEFORLIFE blood drive on June 25 from 6am – 7pm (CT). Parking is complimentary in the main Billy Bob’s parking lot, and in the lot to the east of the building. Call or text 800-366-2834 to make an appointment.

Just Announced! Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, June 16 at 10AM for new concerts in July such as Randall King (7/2), Neal McCoy (7/3), The Bellamy Brothers (7/4) and Mike Ryan (7/10 & 7/11).

Though the current mandates listed in Phase 3 of Governor Abbott’s reopening plan states that bars can open at 50% capacity, we feel that in the interest of health and safety for our staff, guests, and entertainers, we will be opening at HALF of the restricted capacity.

Therefore, these newly announced concerts will be limited to 1,500 tickets.

1000 socially distanced Reserved Seats

500 socially distanced General Admission

There are a number of concerts that have been rescheduled such as Roger Creager (7/17), Robert Earl Keen (7/18), Cory Morrow (7/24), Gary Allan (8/1), Drake White (8/14), Tracy Byrd (8/21), Chad Prather (8/23), Sammy Kershaw (9/11), Justin Moore (9/26), Shane Smith & The Saints (10/17), “Hold My Beer” with Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen (10/23), Lonestar (10/30), Josh Ward (11/13), Colter Wall (11/19), Easton Corbin (11/27), Stoney LaRue (12/5), Jon Pardi (12/10 & 12/11), Flatland Cavalry (12/26).

Circle airing Live At Billy Bob’s Texas!

Live at Billy Bob’s Texas gives the listener a front row seat to concerts at the World’s Largest Honky Tonk. The music series has compiled powerful performances featuring hits from legendary country music artists like Willie Nelson, Charlie Daniels, Eddy Raven, Gary Stewart, Asleep at the Wheel, Janie Fricke and more.

Circle network is carrying Live At Billy Bob’s Texas! Launched in January, Circle Media celebrates the country lifestyle and puts fans inside the circle of everything country. Circle offers entertainment news, documentaries, movies, archival, new and licensed programming, Grand Ole Opry performances, and more. Based in Nashville, Circle includes a linear network as well as a companion over-the-top (OTT) premium entertainment service which is expected to launch in spring 2020. Circle is a joint venture between Opry Entertainment Group, a subsidiary of Ryman Hospitality Properties, and Gray TV.

Location:

Billy Bob’s Texas

Historic Fort Worth Stockyards

2520 Rodeo Plaza

Fort Worth, Texas 76164

(817) 624-7117

About Billy Bob’s Texas:

Located in the heart of the Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District, the 100,000 square foot cattle barn became Billy Bob’s Texas in 1981. Since then more than 17 million visitors have enjoyed live entertainment and real bull riding at “The World’s Largest Honky Tonk”.

The facility can hold 6,000 rowdy patrons on a given night and has been host to hundreds of musical acts, from Alan Jackson to ZZ Top. On Fridays and Saturdays, the venue also features live bull riding – a step up from the mechanical variety. It seems like an unlikely source for a series that has sold millions of albums.

Billy Bob’s has been named the Country Music Club of the Year 10 times by the Academy of Country Music.

