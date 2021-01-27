Billy Bob’s Texas 40th Anniversary Celebration To Include Hank Williams, Jr. And More

Located in the heart of the Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District, Billy Bob’s Texas first opened its doors in 1981. Since then visitors have enjoyed live entertainment each month when stars from the present and past grace the stages. Billy Bob’s Texas has begun a year-long celebration, marking its 40th Anniversary and will be bringing in the biggest names in music along with some of the hottest rising stars from across the country. As part of the special 40th Anniversary weekend celebration, Larry, Steve & Rudy: The Gatlin Brothers will hit the stage (Apr 01) and Country Music Hall of Fame member Hank Williams, Jr. will entertain (Apr 2 & 3) as no one else can!

ACM Award winner Scotty McCreery played a limited capacity show at Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth on January 23rd. $1 out of every ticket sold went to ACM Lifting Lives®, the philanthropic arm of the Academy of Country Music that is dedicated to improving lives through the power of music with health programs and hardship services. With the help of Scotty McCreery and his fans, $2,100 was donated. Billy Bob’s Texas has partnered with ACM Lifting Lives® twice more since 2017, working with Kane Brown and Midland to raise money for the cause.

“We were thrilled at the opportunity to work with Scotty McCreery and partner with such an incredible and important organization again,” says Billy Bob’s Texas General Manager, Marty Travis.

“I love having an opportunity to help a great cause like ACM Lifting Lives, and doing it while performing at a legendary venue like Billy Bob’s Texas is an added bonus,” said McCreery.

“We are immensely grateful to both Scotty McCreery and Billy Bob’s Texas for their generous contributions to ACM Lifting Lives,” said Lyndsay Cruz, ACM Lifting Lives Executive Director. “Billy Bob’s has been a great partner in the past, and it was an honor to have their continued support during Saturday’s show. We look forward to using the donation to continue to support those in need in the country music community.”

Before the show, Billy Bob’s Texas presented Scotty McCreery with an oversized check showcasing the donation.

Throughout February, Billy Bob’s Texas has booked a wide array of talent starting with Jamey Johnson & Randy Houser (Feb 4 & 5) followed by Lee Brice (Feb 6), Read Southall Band (Feb 12), La Mafia (Feb 13), and a special ‘Real Love, Rare Love In Texas’ Valentine’s Day Show (Feb 14), where Love For Kids, Inc in partnership with musicians from Texas Music Network and Billy Bob’s Texas will host a night of love for kids to bring awareness to Rare Disease Day. Danielle Nicole (Feb 19) and The Cleverlys (Feb 20) will crank things up at The 81 Club, while Jimmie Allen (Feb 19) and Shenandoah & Collin Raye (Feb 20) will keep fans entertained with some of the biggest hits from yesterday and today on the main stage. Rounding out February in style with Texas favorites Mike & The Moonpies (Feb 26) and hitmaker Tracy Lawrence (Feb 27), there is no denying Billy Bob’s Texas is where the entertainment is at!

About Billy Bob’s Texas:

Located in the heart of the Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District, the 100,000 square foot cattle barn became Billy Bob’s Texas in 1981. Since then more than 17 million visitors have enjoyed live entertainment and real bull riding at “The World’s Largest Honky Tonk”.

The facility can hold 6,000 rowdy patrons on a given night and has been host to hundreds of musical acts, from Alan Jackson to ZZ Top. On Fridays and Saturdays, the venue also features live bull riding – a step up from the mechanical variety. It seems like an unlikely source for a series that has sold millions of albums.

Billy Bob’s has been named the Country Music Club of the Year 10 times by the Academy of Country Music.

About ACM Lifting Lives®:

ACM Lifting Lives® is the philanthropic arm of the Academy of Country Music dedicated to improving lives through the power of music. Through partnerships with artists and strong ties in the music industry, ACM Lifting Lives® funds music health programs while also serving members of the music community who face unexpected hardships through its Diane Holcomb Emergency Relief Fund. With generous donations and the support of artists and fans, ACM Lifting Lives has funded national music therapy programs serving various mental and physical health organizations. Some of the recipients have included patients at children’s hospitals and other healthcare facilities, recovering veterans, people with Williams syndrome, and individuals with mental illness. For more information, please visit www.ACMLiftingLives.org.