BILLY BOB THORNTON & THE BOXMASTERS ANNOUNCE SHOW AT THE COWAN

The Boxmasters are hitting the road this summer in support of their upcoming album “Speck” that will be released on June 7. The Boxmasters, which encompasses band members J.D. Andrew, Teddy Andreadis and “Bud” Thornton, will stop in Nashville on July 12 for a show at The Cowan.

The Boxmasters collaborated with legendary sound engineer and producer Geoff Emerick (“Revolver”, “Sergeant Peppers”, “Abbey Road”) on “Speck” from 2017 to 2018, prior to his passing. This will be the eighth studio album from The Boxmasters, and includes 11 original tracks with sonic touches from all of the band’s influences, from British Invasion to The Byrds and Bigstar, as well as new beats from ukuleles and cardboard boxes. The familiar “tea towels on the drums” trick made famous by The Beatles can also be heard throughout “Speck”.

Tickets and meet-and-greet packages are available now at www.TheBoxmasters.com. You can also pre-order your copy of “Speck” here: http://orcd.co/speck.

For all the details on the tour and upcoming news, please visit www.TheBoxmasters.com.

About The Boxmasters

Teddy Andreadis

Shared the stage with legendary artists Guns N Roses, Carole King, Alice Cooper, Chuck Berry, Bo Diddley, B.B. King and others.

Long-time counselor and mentor at Rock and Roll Fantasy camps.

Released solo album “Innocent Loser” in 2012.

J.D. Andrew

Grammy Award-winning recording engineer whose credits include The Rolling Stones, Kanye West, The Pussycat Dolls, Will Kimbrough, Tommy Womack, Guy Clark, and more.

Mixer of Documentaries “Iron Will, A Veteran’s Battle with PTSD” (2016) and “It’s Not A Race: The Scooter Cannonball Run” (2015).

Co-founded The Boxmasters in 2007.

Bud Thornton

Recorded four solo albums “Private Radio”, “Edge Of The World”, “Hobo,” and “Beautiful Door.”

Performed on numerous recordings including Warren Zevon’s GRAMMY winning album “The Wind,” the legendary Earl Scruggs’ “Earl Scruggs and Friends,” and “Anchored In Love: A Tribute to June Carter Cash.”

Recently co-wrote the song “The Middle of Nowhere” with Tony Joe White on his album “Rain Crow.”

