Billie Jo Jones Unveils Bold New Chapter on New Album ‘Turquoise & Silver’ – Out Today

Country music singer-songwriter Billie Jo Jones, a musician on the CBS/Paramount+ music competition series ‘The Road’ premiering Sunday, Oct. 19 (9:00 – 10:30 PM, ET/PT), is turning heads with her highly anticipated second album, ‘Turquoise & Silver.’ Available today on all major streaming platforms, the album is a fiery, unapologetic collection that celebrates individuality, authenticity, and artistic growth.

Blending heartfelt storytelling with bold, dynamic melodies, ‘Turquoise & Silver’ reflects Jones’s journey as an artist unafraid to explore her voice and push creative boundaries. Each track captures the spirit of resilience, self-expression, and empowerment, offering listeners a vivid glimpse into the experiences and emotions that have shaped her life and music. With its mix of soaring anthems and intimate ballads, the album establishes Jones as a powerful and distinctive presence in contemporary country music.

Leading up to the release of her new album, Billie Jo Jones has made a significant impact with three standout singles: “Marilyn,” premiered by Center Stage Magazine; “Flame,” premiered by Cowboys & Indians; and the title track “Turquoise & Silver,” premiered by Think Country.

Together, these songs highlight the range and depth of Jones’s artistry, blending heartfelt storytelling, bold melodies, and emotional resonance. The singles collectively set the stage for an album that is both dynamic and deeply authentic, offering listeners a powerful glimpse into the sound, heart, and vision of Billie Jo Jones.

‘Turquoise & Silver’ track listing:

Flame – Premiered by Cowboys & Indians

Reasons To Call – Premiered by The Music Universe

Oh We Owe

Marilyn – Premiered by Center Stage Magazine

End Of Me

Tequila’s Hittin’ Me Harder – Premiered by Country Evolution

Playin’ Pretend – Premiered by Country Evolution

Find A Better Man

Run Darlin’ Run

Love’s Not Goin’ Anywhere

Turquoise & Silver – Premiered by Think Country

Forever

Billie Jo Jones on tour:

NOV 22 – Southern Junction / Royse City, Texas

NOV 29 – Love & War In Texas / Plano, Texas (with Payton Riley)

More about Billie Jo Jones:

Billie Jo Jones was born and raised in Texas, seemingly destined for the stage from the start. “I was putting on private concerts for my grandparents in their living room when I was just 4 or 5 years old,” she recalls. “They would sit, watch me for hours, and clap for me after every song.” This early passion blossomed into a deep love for classic country music, inspired by icons like Shania Twain, the Dixie Chicks, Patsy Cline, Ray Price, and Loretta Lynn, all of whom continue to influence her authentic artistry today.

Billie Jo quickly transitioned from the living room to the airwaves, launching a streak of chart-topping hits that established her as a formidable voice in country music. Her breakout single, “Right Now Kinda Girl,” topped the Texas Regional Radio Chart and paved the way for her debut full-length album, ‘Some Girls Don’t Cry,’ whose powerful title track also hit #1.

She followed this success with “Whose Tequila Are You Drinkin’,” a hit that soared to #1 on the CDX True Indie chart, earned her the distinction of Top Female Indie Artist on Music Row’s Breakout Radio chart, and became an Amazon #1 Best Seller. Her fourth consecutive chart-topper, “Flame,” solidified her rising status.

Now reaching a national audience, Billie Jo’s music, personality, and undeniable stage presence are shining through on the new CBS/Paramount+ television series ‘The Road,’ premiering Sunday, October 19th at 9:00 PM, ET/PT on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+.

Never one to slow down, Billie Jo Jones is back in the spotlight with her current single, “Turquoise & Silver,” which is burning up the airwaves and climbing the charts at country radio. Billie Jo continues to prove she’s one of the most exciting and authentic voices in modern country music.