Billie Jo Jones Signs Exclusive Recording And Publishing Contract With Get Joe Entertainment

Country singer Billie Jo Jones has signed an exclusive recording and publishing contract with Get Joe Entertainment, LLC in Dallas, TX. Billie Jo signed the contract with the help of producer Kent Wells, who is well-known for his work with Dolly Parton in Nashville. He is excited to see Billie Jo’s success on radio this winter. Her writing style will blend well with that of other writers in Nashville and Texas as she works on a full-length album set to be released in the spring of 2024.

Billie Jo’s new EP, Right Now Kinda Girl, was released on Dec 1 through BFD (Bob Frank Entertainment and The Orchard) and is now available on all DSPs. Her debut single, also titled “Right Now Kinda Girl,” is now being played on the radio. She has also signed a worldwide publishing deal with Get Joe Entertainment, LLC, based in Dallas, Texas.

“Billie Jo has a different, very authentic East Texas sound that’s all her own. We love her traditional soul with the new crossover potential of some of her hit songs just now getting some airplay,” said Len Snow, President of Get Joe Entertainment. “When we first heard her perform live, she opened a show for Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters in Lindale, Texas. We said wow, what a voice, and she has that special something that only superstars have. I believe that young lady could sing the phonebook and make it sound awesome.” “I am absolutely ecstatic to share some wonderful news with you all! After years of hard work and dedication, I am overjoyed to announce that I have recently signed a recording and publishing deal – a dream of mine for as long as I can remember, shares Billie Jo. “This incredible milestone would not have been possible without the unwavering support and encouragement of my loved ones and fans. Their belief in me has been the driving force behind this accomplishment, and for that, I will be forever grateful. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart!”

Billie Jo has attained remarkable achievements in her music career, which have paved the way for her to open for iconic artists such as Gene Watson, Linda Davis, Barbara Fairchild, Diamond Rio, and The Oak Ridge Boys. A personal highlight for her was opening for Ray Price, an artist she remembers listening to with her grandparents, who remain one of her biggest inspirations. She has also performed alongside other renowned artists such as Justin Moore, Wade Bowen, Pat Green, Stoney LaRue, Roger Creager, Sam Riggs, Bryan White, Josh Abbott Band, Band of Heathens, and many others. Billie Jo was also a finalist in the Jack Ingram Texas Songwriter U competition in Austin.

Billie Jo Jones is booking her 2024 radio and concert tour schedule, and her performances are expected to begin in January. To listen to Billie Jo Jones’ music, purchase concert tickets, or connect with her on social media, visit www.billiejojones.com.

