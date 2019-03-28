Emerging Artist And Chart-Topping Folk Singer-Songwriter Bringing “Changes” To Radio

KC-based folk artist Bill Abernathy has released his new single, “Changes” to radio stations everywhere. It is the second single from “Crossing Willow Creek.”

In 2017, Kansas City, MO-based singer-songwriter Bill Abernathy hit the top of the Roots Music Report’s Traditional Songs chart with “Goodbye Will Never Come Again.” His album, “Find A Way” reached the Top 5 on the Traditional Albums chart, that same year. The following year, Bill released “Crossing Willow Creek,” an album of revamped versions of previously released tracks, covers and one new song. That album spawned the politically-charged radio hit, “Cry Wolf,” which reached the Americana Top 15, the iTunes Top 100, the Airplay Today Top 20, and #4 on the New Music Weekly country singles chart. The track led to Bill’s feature as an Emerging Artist in Billboard Magazine.

Now, Bill Abernathy is releasing the 2nd single from “Crossing Willow Creek,” “Changes:” “Change is the one constant in our lives we can depend on,” said Bill. “We are constantly in flux, learning to adapt to the many changes and challenges that occur in our lives every day. My tune, ‘Changes’ explores how changes have affected me personally and how embracing these changes have brought me to where I am today. ‘Change always teaches us to be everything we’re destined to be.”

ABOUT BILL ABERNATHY: Everyone loves a good story about second-chances, and that’s exactly what Bill Abernathy’s story is all about. The Kansas City, Missouri resident began writing songs in his early teens. He played all through his school years, but then he stopped…Life took over. Bill went about getting married, building a business career, and raising his children. After his kids graduated from school and started their careers, Bill picked up the guitar again and began trying to rekindle his love of music. In 2017, Bill’s album “Find A Way” reached #5 on the Roots Music Report Traditional Folk Albums chart, spending more than a year on the chart. His single, “Goodbye Will Never Come Again” reached #1 on the Traditional Folk Songs chart. His current album, “Crossing Willow Creek” features the Top 100 iTunes chart and Top 5 New Music Weekly chart single, “Cry Wolf.” Bill is a Billboard Magazine Emerging Artist. www.billabernathy.com