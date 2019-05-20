Billboard-charting Violinist Gregory Harrington Releases Fourth Album this June

Born in Dublin and based in New York City, Gregory Harrington raises the bar for violinists in the 21st century. Having charted on Billboard’s Classical Albums Chart, he is best known for translating popular jazz, rock and pop music to violin virtuosity, juxtaposing Bach and Bob Dylan, Beethoven and Leonard Cohen, Ravel and Radiohead. On June 7, 2019, Harrington will release his highly anticipated fourth album, Without You, comprised of 11 emotionally charged tracks of re-imagined pop and jazz love songs.

WATCH VIDEOS:

“Hallelujah” (music by Leonard Cohen)

“Oblivion” (music by Astor Piazzolla)

Harrington’s cross-cultural and wide-reaching appeal has brought him to perform for Presidents and Vice Presidents, celebrities, heads of state, the United Nations and millions of pop and jazz music fans around the globe. Today, Harrington is one of Ireland’s most recognized violinists, and was invited to open the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in NYC live on NBC. He was also invited by the NFL’s Green Bay Packers to perform the US National Anthem at Lambeau Field.

On Without You, Harrington, breathes new life into classic pop and jazz standards penned by U2 (“With or Without You”), George Gershwin (“Summertime”) Leonard Cohen (“Hallelujah”), Joseph Kosma (“Autumn Leaves”), Rodgers and Hart (“It Never Entered My Mind”), and many others. The album also includes Michael Giacchino’s “Life and Death” from the popular ABC series, Lost, Lucio Dalla’s moving “Caruso” made famous by Andrea Bocelli in 1997 and the ever familiar and haunting South American “Oblivion” by Astor Piazzolla. Rounding out the album are Harrington’s fresh interpretations of some of the world’s greatest love songs, including Norah Jones’ classic “The Nearness of You”, Michel Colombier’s “Emmanuel” and Victor Young’s “When I Fall in Love” (made popular by Nat King Cole).

Harrington’s new album also includes New York-based musicians Simon Mulligan on piano, Matt Scarano on drums, Leon Boykins on bass, Eleanor Norton on cello and Ric Molina on guitar.

Newsweek raves that Harrington’s “haunting performance of the theme from ‘Schindler’s List’ rivals Perlman’s justly famous recording.” The Irish Times calls Harrington “impressive” with a “natural artistry and an ability to dazzle.” The Strad Magazine describes Harrington’s performances as having “a profound sense of melancholy touching every phrase….reveling in its rich sonorities and capturing its underlying tensions with great aplomb.”

On June 7th, be sure to look out for Gregory Harrington’s new album, Without You. Also watch the artist’s stunning music videos, “Hallelujah” and “Oblivion“.

For more info: GregoryHarrington.com