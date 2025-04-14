Billboard Charting Klubjumpers Collab with Former American Idol Isaiah Grass on “Wherever You Are” Remix

KlubJumpers are back at it again with a new and electrifying remix of the song “Wherever You Are”-this time with former American Idol Isaiah Grass.

KlubJumpers, the 80x Billboard charting, 2x Grammy-nominated Electronic DJ duo, is known for selling over 30 million records with the biggest names in music, including Britney Spears, Madonna, Ricky Martin, Kesha, Mariah Carey, Jason Derulo, Enrique Iglesias, and more. Now, they’re bringing their signature high-energy production to Isaiah Grass’ song “Wherever You Are” giving fans a remix that’s both emotionally powerful and dancefloor-ready.

This release is part of Isaiah’s ongoing mission to use his platform for good. Having been featured on 15+ TV stations, heard on 100+ radio stations, and performed at iconic venues like House of Blues, Hard Rock Casino, Six Flags, and singing the national anthem at high-profile events for the White Sox, NBA games, and Monster Jam. Using his voice to help inspire others through music, charitable partnerships, and entertainment is his greatest passion.

Isaiah’s influence extends beyond music. He recently joined a syndicated radio show and IGMP TV Network, showcasing his energetic personality and ability to engage with listeners through music, pop culture, day-to-day life, what’s trending, and in-depth guest interviews. From FM radio, iHeart, Alexa, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, cable TV, and globally online, Isaiah Grass continues to be seen and heard, expanding his reach and impact in the future.

KlubJumpers x Isaiah Grass Remix – “Wherever You Are” is now impacting radio.

Available now on all major streaming platforms.

About KlubJumpers:

The KlubJumpers are an American electronic DJ production duo consisting of Sam Michaels and Dan Matthews, who are brothers. Formed in 1997, they began in radio playing Top 40 music and collaborating with indie artists producing remixes. Once their momentum picked up, they became largely known as “one of the best teams to dominate the charts.” Several of the artists they’ve collaborated with have been featured on dance club billboard charts or platinum and gold plaques.

With 35+ years of experience, a recording studio filled with 80+ Billboard charting awards, tons of sync license placements on television, and endless prestigious recognition from a star-studded list KlubJumpers continue to make an impact! KlubJumpers has produced songs for artists: Offset, Britney Spears, The Village People, Marques Houston, Jagwar Twin, Max Rae, Fat Joe, Snoop Dogg, Ricky Martin, Jason Derulo, Pit Bull, Vale! ULB, Enrique Iglesias, Mariah Carey, Kesha, Menudo, Gloria Estefan, Madonna, Danity Kane, Trailer Park Boys, Michael Bublé, Pep Rally, Jorge Santana, Right Said Fred, Jovan Armand (Shazam), Amy Weber, Candace Woodson, Jade Starling, American Idol, and more.

Dan Mathews a (Program Director) for Top 40 / Mediabase charting radio stations, has worked with record labels including: Warner Records, Jive Records, Sony Music Latin, Sony Music, Universal Music Group, Universal Music Latin, Crescent Moon Records, and Phoenix Music Group to ensure their artists songs receive rotation on the radio.

About Isaiah Grass:

Isaiah Grass is a multi-faceted singer, entertainer, and former American Idol who captures the hearts of fans. Known for his powerful vocal range and magnetic presence, his music resonates with listeners. Grass’ versatility and infectious energy have exploded into a new journey as a syndicated Top 40 radio personality for “The Isaiah Grass Show,” which broadcasts on iHeart, as well as in multiple markets on FM radio worldwide. Additionally, Isaiah has joined forces with IGMP TV Network as their new host, streaming across Roku, Apple, and Amazon TV platforms.

Isaiah Grass has consistently garnered attention in the entertainment industry with over 250,000 followers on social media, 1.5 million website visits, and radio airplay in over 100 countries. Grass has been featured in magazines, appeared on commercials and billboards, and has been endorsed by major brands, including the U.S Army, Express, and Toyota. He has collaborated with charitable organizations such as the Salvation Army, NAMI, Music Beats Cancer, and Songs of Love. His dedication to “giving back” extends to food shelters and children’s hospitals, underscoring his commitment to making a positive impact.

Throughout his career, Grass has performed at well-known venues, including the Chicago White Sox, Hard Rock Casino, Six Flags, House of Blues, Palm Springs Pride, Taste of Chicago, Monster Jam, Northalsted Market Days, Chicago Bulls, Hard Rock Cafe, and the Magnificent Mile Lights Festival. He has been a musical guest on notable broadcast television programs such as Daytime Chicago, Fox News, Windy City Live, Your Carolina, WGN News, and American Idol. Isaiah’s music and songwriting talents have opened many doors, earning him awards, a No.1 on the Reverbnation Pop Charts, radio airplay, and brand exposure.