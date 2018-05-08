Bill Would Up Pirate Radio Fines from $10K to $100K

Congressman Leonard Lance (NJ-07), Vice Chair of the Communications and Technology Subcommittee, has announced bipartisan legislation with Congressman Paul Tonko (NY-20) designed to combat unlawful broadcasting — often called “pirate radio” — by increasing fines and enforcement. New Jersey has one of the largest concentrations of pirate radio operators in the country and these pirate signals can interfere with the Emergency Alert System and Federal Aviation Administration operations.

The PIRATE (Preventing Illegal Radio Abuse Through Enforcement) Act increases fines for illegal pirate operations from $10,000 to $100,000 in an effort to boost the deterrent against these broadcasts. The bill further holds those who operate pirate operations liable, while also streamlining the enforcement process. It also takes the furthest step yet in instituting enforcement sweeps by requiring the FCC to conduct bi-annual enforcement sweeps in the top five radio markets with significant illegal pirate operations, which includes New York/New Jersey.

“Knocking down ‘pirate radio’ broadcasts prevents these bad actors from interfering with the licensed broadcasters public safety officials rely on to transmit communications during times of emergency. These unlawful broadcasts are interfering with the news and information programming people count on and needlessly clogging the information highway at important times. It is time to take these pirates off the air by hiking the penalties and working with the Federal Communications Commission on enforcement,” said Lance.

He continued, “Chairman Pai and Commissioner O’Rielly have been able partners in making sure these broadcasts are stopped. This bill will give the FCC even more tools to take down these illegal broadcasts. I thank my bipartisan cosponsors, Congressman Tonko, Congressman Collins and Congressman Bilirakis for joining me in this important public safety effort.”

“Protecting our public airwaves is an essential part of protecting our communities. Whether a radio frequency is being used by first responders coordinating to save lives or parents who just want to keep obscenity and bigotry away from their children, our communities are better served when broadcasting is governed by the rule of law. I am pleased to join with Congressman Lance to introduce the PIRATE Act, important legislation that will ensure our airwaves are protected from piracy and Americans on the job or on their way to work can tune their radios in peace,” added Tonko.

Since 2017, under Chairman Pai, the FCC has significantly cracked down on this illegal activity and the bill will ensure future Commissions continue this rigorous enforcement. Federal law generally prohibits the operation of a broadcast radio or TV station without a license issued by the FCC. The FCC’s renewed enforcement efforts have resulted in unlawful broadcasts going off the air, seizure of equipment, fines against pirates, proposed fines against pirates and property owners actively aiding pirate radio operations and numerous other enforcement actions, according to the FCC. The PIRATE Act gives more teeth to the penalties and more tools to combat the infractions, helping ensure these illegal operators stay off-air.

In a statement, NAB Executive VP/Communications Dennis Wharton said, “NAB thanks Reps. Leonard Lance, Paul Tonko, Chris Collins and their fellow cosponsors for the bipartisan introduction of the PIRATE Act, which provides the FCC with enhanced penalties and additional tools to take action against illegal pirate radio operations. Pirate radio is a real threat to public health and safety, causes interference to legal radio broadcasts and flouts the rule of law.”

He continued, “Broadcasters also thank FCC Commissioner Michael O’Rielly for his longstanding leadership on this issue, and Chairman Ajit Pai and his Enforcement Bureau staff’s commitment to pirate radio enforcement. NAB strongly supports this legislation to provide greater enforcement tools to the Commission and will work with members of Congress in the House and Senate on its swift passage.”