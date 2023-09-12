Bill Abernathy “Hide Away” now at radio: Download Here

Bill Abernathy, the accomplished Singer-Songwriter from Kansas City, began his remarkable journey from humble beginnings, being born in a condemned hospital. Throughout his life, in both his musical and corporate careers, he has embraced challenging transformations and trials, defying standard conventions and stereotypes all along the way. Since his breakthrough in 2017 with the album “Find A Way,” Bill has been leaving an indelible mark on the music world. His chart-topping single, “Goodbye Will Never Come Again,” soared to the #1 spot on the Roots Music Chart, setting the stage for an unconventional musical journey. Continuing his musical odyssey with the hit-filled album “Crossing Willow Creek,” Bill showcased the unforgettable national radio hit, “Cry Wolf,” along with three more international hits that resonated across borders, captivating audiences worldwide. Notably, Bill’s deeply engaging track, “Who Are You, Who Am I,” from his 2021 EP, earned him recognition as a finalist for Song of the Year An acknowledgment of his captivating artistry. Bill Abernathy’s music has resonated profoundly with fans worldwide, garnering millions of global streams. His expressive voice, exceptional songwriting, and storytelling abilities have forged a lasting bond with listeners, establishing him as a beloved artist among music enthusiasts across the globe. If you haven’t yet joined the Abernathy fan club, now is the perfect time to immerse yourself in his musical world. Stay tuned for “more” as we follow Bill Abernathy’s music journey, witnessing the power of change and resilience resonating through every note he plays.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Bill Abernathy

Song Title: Hide Away

Publishing: Bill Abernathy Music

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Album Title: More

Record Label: MTS