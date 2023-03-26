Bilbao BBK Live, Cala Mijas and BIME receive B Corp certification

The B Corp recognition follows a rigorous two-year evaluation process and is granted to only 4% of the companies that apply to become conscious pioneers in their commitments across finance, social and environmental impact.

Becoming leaders in the live music sector, Bilbao BBK Live, Cala Mijas and BIME have implemented actions to reduce their environmental impact, raise awareness for diversity and equality, as well as implement protocols to reduce sexual attacks on their events. In addition to this, their significate economic contribution to the city of Bilbao and the region of Mijas in Malaga has been key to joining the B Corp community.

One of the requirements for being a member of the B Corp community is the reduction of the environmental impact through a strict recycling and waste management system; energy efficiency measures, free drinking water on the premises or services connected to a chemical-free network. The promotion of sustainable transportation, prevention and awareness programs against sexist attacks and to promotion and celebration of gender equality, as well as the programming of free concerts for the local community.

Bilbao BBK Live in contribution to the community and the significant economic impact on the city of Bilbao have been key to becoming part of the B Corp community – highlighting the employment of local teams, donations for forest reforestation and aid to disadvantaged groups through the Bizkaia Food Bank, Ukraine Euskadi and other local support organisations.

Cala Mijas’s wide support to the local community has been positively valued highlighting their social commitment and actions that include alliances with different organizations such as Basic Income, promoting the development of people at risk of exclusion or the NGO Equilibrio Marino which seeks to protect the Calahonda Special Conservation Zone in the region of Mijas, Malaga.

BIME is a non-profit project run by the Creative Industries Foundation and in collaboration with professionals, artists, companies and institutions from all areas of the cultural and creative industry. Since its creation over a decade ago, BIME’s goal has been to celebrate the music industry and promote emerging talent, becoming a true force for economic, cultural and social growth. The values ​​and ethical principles of a B Corp company are reflected in BIME’s organizational awareness in terms of horizontality, collaboration, flexibility, inclusion and parity.

In alignment with the B Corp guidelines, Bilbao BBK Live, Cala Mijas and BIME will continue to review internal policies for constant improvement while also consolidating their commitment to the 2023 Agenda, the 17 Sustainable Development Goals and the United Nations Global Compact.

Alfonso Santiago, Last Tour’s CEO said: ‘The goal of Last Tour is to be a cultural and social activist, with creativity and innovation at the core, to contribute to the cultural development and co-creation of a society to which we feel committed.

We stand committed to the B Corp standards while being recognised for the work we developed across the last 20 years. This recognition encourages us to maintain high standards where we constantly revisit our goal for social transformation while developing an economically viable business plan by acting proactively and responsibly in those territories where we are present.’

Last Tour becomes the B Corp pioneer musical promoter in Europe, given the clear and concise commitment to environmental and social performance made by the business’s management group, a commitment which is included in a new clause in the company’s bylaws.

About Bilbao BBK Live:

Bilbao BBK Live is one of the benchmark festivals on the Iberian Peninsula as well as in Europe, held every year in mid-July in the north of Spain, Basque Country, with up to 12 stages, the most popular national and international artists and surrounded by a privileged natural landscape.

Bilbao BBK Live is a unique space to enjoy music surrounded by nature and in communion with it. Held every year on the first weekend of July on Mount Kobetamendi in Bilbao, Basque Country, located in northern Spain, this festival has already welcomed more than a million attendees since its first edition in 2006. Renowned artists such as Gorillaz, The Strokes, Florence + The Machine, Depeche Mode or Radiohead have headlined its lineup over the years, along with riskier proposals such as Childish Gambino and Brockhampton or music legends such as Brian Wilson, The Police, Pixies or R.E.M. In each edition up to 120,000 people attend Bilbao BBK Live throughout its three days in search of a carefully curated experience that combines music, art, gastronomy, nature and the cosmopolitan city of Bilbao.

About BIME:

Since its inception eleven years ago, BIME is the place to meet all music industry professionals as well as those working in cultural and creative industries. A community that is active 365 days a year on its online platform and two onsite events – Bilbao as the European location in October and Bogota as the South American location in May.

The BIME community is also constantly actively nurturing dialogue and networking in the industry via bime.org. It is the virtual meeting place where music professionals worldwide stay connected, and also where they can revisit the debates and presentations that took place during previous editions.

About Cala Mijas:

Cala Mijas is the perfect ending to summer, a 3-day festival located at Costa del Sol, surrounded by the beach, the sun and the sea. On August 31, September 1 and 2, the festival will once again be an unmissable date, with consolidated bands with extensive experience that together with the most avant-garde electronic sounds make the Cala Mijas line-up the essential experience.

Cala Mijas, is a festival with sand and sea as a backdrop, with music and a clear conscience, because the main objective of the festival is to preserve the natural space, to be a self-sufficient festival and to leave as little footprint as possible in the space that holds it, Sonora Mijas, a well-kept and conditioned venue that will continue feeding the memories of eternal summer.

About B Corp:

B Corp is a global movement of people using the power of business to tackle the social and environmental issues of the 21st century. Unlike companies that only pursue economic ends, B Corps – today more than 6,000 worldwide – meet verified high standards of social and environmental performance, public transparency and legal responsibility. These companies are transforming the economy and helping to redefine the meaning of business success: success measured by the well-being of people, communities and the planet; and with this, make all companies compete to be not only the best in the world; but above all the best for the world.