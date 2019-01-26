Big & Rich, Kelsea Ballerini and Rodney Atkins to Headline 2019 Headwaters Country Jam Festival

The 2019 Headwaters Country Jam Festival lineup is here. Big & Rich, Kelsea Ballerini and Rodney Atkins lead over a dozen artists set to play the three-day festival in Three Forks, Mont., in June.

The June 13-15 country music and camping festival will also feature performances by Mark Chesnutt, Michael Ray, Lanco, Walker Hayes, Tyler Rich, Ross Ellis, the Devon Worley Band and more. Last year a record crowd of nearly 20,000 enjoyed the views, the party and the music at the Bridge. Tickets and campsites are available now.

Members of the Headwaters Country Jam text club (Text HEADWATERS to 414000 to join) can take advantage of the $99 three-day pass pre-sale first and the deal is open to the general public at 10AM MT on Jan. 24. This special price ends at 9:59AM MT on Jan. 25.

Buy Headwaters Country Jam Festival Tickets

Gary Allan, Kip Moore and Josh Turner headlined the 2018 Headwaters Country Jam with a supporting lineup that included Brett Young, Stephanie Quayle and Devin Dawson. Jessica Lynn, Rachel Lipsky, Annie Brobst and Lyssa Coulter are also part of this year’s lineup. VIP ticket packages start at $260.

