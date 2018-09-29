Big Mother Gig Teams Up With Dicky Barrett for “Low Payout”

Dusting off their instruments, Big Mother Gig honed in on their grunge ‘90s roots, bottled them up and brought them straight into 2018 for their new single, “Low Payout.” The single is now available to stream or download on all your favorite digital music platforms worldwide.

It’s been over two decades since Big Mother Gig released their final LP prior to their split. “We’ve been steadily writing and recording new songs ever since we hit the stage again in 2017 after our twenty-year absence,” explains lead singer Richard Jankovich. “We’ve been really inspired by world events, politics, social media and the current state of our minds today and these songs reflect that.” Tracks such as “Low Payout” can attest to the angst-filled pool of inspiration these men dipped their toes into. Teaming up with The Mighty Mighty Bosstones’ front-man, Dicky Barrett, the single is a guitar-heavy anthem for the ages. “There’s a bite and a crunch to this song both musically and lyrically that really appeals to me,” says Barrett. “[I] was honored to be asked and happy to be a part of [Low Payout].” While the track thumps and pulses with sonic energy, the lyrics unearth the apprehension and agitation felt by the country’s working class. “The song is an ode to the working class and how they inevitably have bowed out of the political process out of frustration and anger. The rich keep getting richer and the poor are getting drunk, as Paul Westerberg once said,” explains Jankovich. Barrett’s gritty tone compliments the prominent grunge bass line found throughout the song. The two instruments, Barrett’s vocals and Micah Lopez’s bass, push one another’s tones to their highest possible caliber.

Big Mother Gig reformed in 2017 with a newly inspired endurance that would push them lyrically and mentally. All with a desire to inspire audiences through rock ‘n’ roll, Jankovich (vocals, guitar), Albert Kurniawan (drums), Lopez (bass) and Mike Datz (guitar, vocals) make up the band today. Joining forces with Barrett only increase excitement for their upcoming LP, No More Questions.“Songs with an edge, a punk attitude, and heartfelt songwriting,” promises front-man Jankovich. Recorded and mixed by Dan Long (Local Natives, Spiral Stairs) and mastered by KRAMER, No More Questionsis effortlessly fine-tuned, bringing their classic sound forward into the new era.

Paving their way into 2018, Big Mother Gig has quickly proven their desire to rock the status quo. Their 2017, Almost Primed EP won them the acclaim of publications such as Alternative Press, New Noise Magazine, and Substream Magazine. Their bundle of heart-racing singles gained them steadily climbing streaming numbers, reaching upwards of 700k.

Big Mother Gig’s new single “Low Payout” is now available for download and streaming on all digital music platforms. Keep up with all things Big Mother Gig at BigMotherGig.com.