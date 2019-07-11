Big Machine Label Group Records ups Jimmy Harnen to President & CEO

Big Machine Label Group President/CEO Scott Borchetta has announced that BMLG Records President/CEO Jimmy Harnen (pictured) has signed a new long-term deal with the company.

Under the agreement, Harnen will continue to oversee the BMLG Records’ roster of artists including Diamond-certified superstars Florida Georgia Line, Grammy winners Lady Antebellum, ASCAP Country Songwriter-Artist of the Year Brett Young, ACM-nominated vocalist Danielle Bradbery and No.1 hitmaker Riley Green.

Harnen’s promotion follows last week’s acquisition of Big Machine Label Group by Ithaca Holdings, the media holding company led by SB Projects founder Scooter Braun.

Harnen joined the company 10 years ago. Under his leadership, BMLG Records has scored 31 No.1 hits, 39 Top 10 singles and released 23 albums that have accumulated millions in sales and billions of streams.

The most recent signees to BMLG Records Lady Antebellum, saw their debut single, What If I Never Get Over You, earn the most first-week adds from Country radio of their accomplished career.

Borchetta said: “I am so proud of what Jimmy has helped to build at the Big Machine Label Group.

“He and I have been breaking acts and making hits together for the better part of the last 20 years.

“I’m thrilled that he’s committed to continue to lead BMLG Records as he’s been an integral part of the overall success.

“His passion for the artists, staff, craft and leadership of BMLG Records is second to none. I also love that we continue to challenge each other every day to be the absolute best in the business. The new era has begun.”

Harnen added: “I can’t wait for everything the future brings. I truly believe there has never been a more exciting time to be in the music business and this new era for BMLG will be groundbreaking on every level.

"On a personal note, I could not be more thankful for everything Scott has done for me. He took a chance on a kid from Pennsylvania and gave me the opportunity to succeed. Fight like apes!"