Big Kess Returns to Morning Radio on Loud 103.3 in Fort Wayne

Adams Radio Group Fort Wayne welcomes back Big Kess to Hip Hop W277AK (Loud 103.3) in Fort Wayne. Big Kess will be the driving force behind “The Big Kess and Snacks Show,” which debuts Monday, September 25 at 6am. Big Kess will be joined in the morning by Kam “Snacks” Coleman, a local stand-up comedian and social media star with nearly 500,000 followers on Tik-Tok.

A longtime local radio personality known as “The Voice of the City,” Big Kess said, “I’m overly excited to be back on the radio. Radio was my home for 15 years, I love Fort Wayne, and I’m ready to bring local radio back to Loud 103.3.”

Snacks added, “Being on the radio has been a dream of mine since childhood, now it’s here and I’m beyond excited for the opportunity to represent my city.”

“I am thrilled to have Big Kess back in the Adams Radio Group family,” said Adams Operations Manager JJ Fabini. “Our city has missed having Big Kess on the radio, and I’m excited for everyone to hear how great Kess and Snacks sound together. They are the best of friends, humble family men, and laugh out loud funny. Their connection with the audience will be immediate and long-lasting.”