Big Jim Davis “You Know It’s All A Lie” Released To Radio: Radio/Media Download

Big Jim Davis started playing music and writing songs at the age of 15. No matter where life took him, he never gave up his music. Decades later he believes he’s delivering his best work yet.

Jim’s newest release, “You Know It’s All A Lie,” is the true story of a man who believed he had fully recovered from a devastating break up and was ready to move on. But he was only fooling himself, and finally had to admit the truth. The song includes a great pedal steel track by Grammy nominated Troy Engle.

Jim’s passion for creating music was inspired by a wide variety of heavy hitters in the blues, country and classic rock genres. His songs are musical stories; flavored with personal experiences and the universal feelings of hope, love, sadness and loss.

Big Jim Davis has released over a dozen singles since 2018. Three of his recent releases hit the New Music Weekly Country charts during 2020 and 2021. Big Jim is proud and humbled to be on the Country charts with artists like Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney, Tim McGraw, Luke Combs and Rascal Flatts. He was also nominated for best cross-over artist in the annual New Music Weekly awards.

A multi-instrumentalist who takes on the guitar, bass, banjo, keyboard, piano and harmonica, Big Jim Davis has proven time and time again to be a master of his craft. He spends much of his time in the studio crafting music, but occasionally performs with local bands in the Los Angeles area and in his home state of Tennessee.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Big Jim Davis

Song Title: You Know It’s All A Lie

Publishing: Big Jim Davis Music

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Publishing 2: James Boyd Davis

Publishing Affiliation 2: BMI

Album Title: You Know It’s All A Lie

Record Label: BJDM