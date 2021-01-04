Big Jim Davis ‘You Can Never Go Back To Where You Been’ now available to Country radio

Big Jim Davis started writing songs at the age of 15, and decades later he believes he’s delivering his best work yet. Throughout his life, Big Jim Davis has pulled inspiration from a wide variety of heavy hitters flavored with personal experiences and the universal feelings of hope, love, sadness and loss.

The likes of blues greats Muddy Waters, Howlin’ Wolf, John Lee Hooker, and B.B. King, country and rockabilly stars Johnny Cash and Carl Perkins, and classic rock groups have each given him lessons in not only songwriting but performance, delivery, and grace. Today he’s taken all he’s learned from the greats both past and present, as well as his own life experiences and created a healthy amount of music that comes in hues of Blues, Country, and Rock.

Big Jim Davis has released over a dozen singles since 2018. “Loving Through the Window,” hit the National Country charts in May 2020. “Are You the One?,” featuring Donna King on vocals, hit the charts in August 2020, peaking at #5. Big Jim is proud and humbled to be on the Country charts with Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney, Tim McGraw, Luke Combs and Rascal Flatts and other country artists.

A multi-instrumentalist who takes on the guitar, bass, banjo, keyboard, piano and harmonica, Big Jim Davis has proven time and time again to be a master of his craft. He spends much of his time in his studio crafting music, but occasionally performs with local bands in the Los Angeles area and in his home state of Tennessee.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Big Jim Davis

Song Title: You Can Never Go Back To Where You Been

Publishing: Big Jim Davis Music

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: You Can Never Go Back To Where You Been

Record Label: BJDM