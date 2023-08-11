Big Jim Davis “Still Thinkin’ Bout You” out now: Radio/Media Download

Big Jim Davis started playing music and writing songs at the age of 15. At the age of 17 his songs caught the ear of Roland Janes, the legendary rockabilly guitarist of Sam Phillips and Sonic Recording studios, who mentored Jim in his studio until music was put on the back burner by military service, school, work, and family. But no matter where life took him, he never gave up writing new songs. Decades later he believes he’s delivering his best work yet.

Jim’s passion for creating music was inspired by a wide variety of heavy hitters in the blues, country and classic rock genres. His songs are musical stories; flavored with personal experiences and the universal feelings of hope, love, sadness and loss.

Big Jim Davis has released over a dozen singles since 2018. Four of his recent releases hit the New Music Weekly Country charts during 2020, 2021 and 2022. Big Jim is proud and humbled to be on the Country charts with artists like Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney, Tim McGraw, Luke Combs and Rascal Flatts. He was also nominated for the New Music Weekly Country Breakthrough Artist of the Year in 2021 and 2022.

Jim’s latest release, “Still Thinkin’ Bout You,” is a country honky-tonk song about what might happen when a high school crush is rekindled after a chance encounter at the reunion 50 years later.

A multi-instrumentalist who takes on the guitar, bass, banjo, keyboard, piano and harmonica, Big Jim Davis has proven time and time again to be a master of his craft. He spends much of his time in the studio crafting music, but occasionally performs with local bands in the Los Angeles area and in his home state of Tennessee.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Big Jim Davis

Song Title: Still Thinkin’ Bout You

Publishing: James Boyd Davis

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: Still Thinkin’ Bout You

Record Label: BJDM