Big Band Crooner For The 21st Century Luke Carlsen Releases Debut Single “What’ll I Do”

During the pandemic, millions of people stayed home wondering what to do. LA-based millennial crooner Luke Carlsen used his time sheltering in place to record his first album (title TBA), which includes his debut single “What’ll I Do.” With his stripped-down acoustic version, the young baritone puts a fresh vibe on the American songbook classic written by Irving Berlin in 1923. To create the single, Luke worked closely with pianist/producer Patrick Tully (The Chainsmokers), alongside multi-platinum award-winning mastering engineer Alex DeYoung (Michael Jackson, BTS, Jill Scott), and studio engineer Nolan Shaheed (Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye). Carlsen’s new single, “What’ll I Do,” hits digital platforms on October 16, 2020.

PREVIEW “WHAT’LL I DO”

At age 27, Luke Carlsen is far from new to the jazz scene. Since 2016, he has worked for the Disneyland Resort with both his 5-piece band and his 12-piece band performing traditional swing and jazz classics. After performing at a Frank Sinatra tribute at legendary jazz singer Barbara Morrison’s club for Jazz and Blues Month in LA, the floodgates opened for Carlsen to perform at several other prominent LA venues, including Herb Alpert’s Vibrato Grill, The Cicada Club, The Queen Mary, and many others. In addition, Carlsen’s vocal talent landed him a prominent feature in the first episode of the new HBO series, Perry Mason, starring Mathew Rhys and John Lithgow, which premiered last June.

“What’ll I Do” is the debut single and first of seven singles Carlsen plans to release over the next few months. Look out for millennial crooner, Luke Carlsen, and his debut single, “What’ll I Do,” out on October 16, 2020.

PRE-SAVE / PRE-ORDER SINGLE

For more info: Website | Facebook | Instagram