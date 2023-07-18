Bicoastal Media stations named “St. Jude Radio Partner of the Year”

Members of Bicoastal Media radio stations from Oregon and California were recently in Memphis, TN., on the campus of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to accept the prestigious “St. Jude Radio Partner of the Year” award. The award was presented June 14th, to Bicoastal Media President, Mike Wilson; KRED-FM Eureka CA, morning host and Program Director Rollin Trehearne; Lakeport General Manager and KQPM-FM On-Air host Paul Thomas; and KRWQ-FM Medford, Oregon Program Director and Morning Host Bryce Burtner, by Richard Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude.

In the past 20 years, Bicoastal Media has raised over $9.5 million for St. Jude® fundraising through the Country Cares for St. Jude Kids program. These funds support pioneering research and lifesaving treatment by St. Jude for childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

Thanks to generous donors like those who participate in the Bicoastal Media radiothon events, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food so they can focus on helping their child live.

About St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since the hospital opened in 1962. St. Jude won’t stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness.

Photo attached:

L to R – Rollin Treahearne (KRED – Eureka, CA), Bicoastal Media President/COO Mike Wilson, Paul Thomas (KQPM – Lakeport, CA), Bryce Burtner (KRWQ – Medford, OR)

Contacts: Bryce Burtner – 541-890-4687

Dee-Anna Janku (St.Jude/ALSAC) – 503-480-6008