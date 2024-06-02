Beya Releases New Single About Family Influences, “Brighter Than The Sun”

Emerging artist Beya has just released her debut single, “Brighter Than The Sun.” The track highlights her relationships with family members, and how they shaped the person she is today. “Brighter Than The Sun” is now available to stream and download on all platforms worldwide.

“Brighter Than The Sun” is a happy and upbeat song pulling on Beya’s island upbringing. The simple guitar instrumentals and perfectly blended harmonies give a warm feeling and an expression of mahalo to the family and a gift to those who supported her this far. Beya cites the importance she places on family, with lyrics addressing each of her family members, “Oh Mama, Oh Papa, Oh Sister, Oh Brother,” and expresses how they each helped shape her life. She writes, “Oh Mama, look what I’ve become, a rising star, brighter than the sun,” indicating that despite facing numerous obstacles in her life, she has achieved success by following her true north—sharing music, which illuminates her soul. “Brighter Than The Sun,” produced by Eternal Heart Productions and written by Beya and her friends, evokes overall positive emotion with a deeper meaning beneath the surface, uncovering a subtle dance of shadows that whispers of life’s complexities and the profound human experience.

Beya started singing at a young age with influence from her mother and great-grandmother playing the ukulele and singing. She began playing the piano at the age of 10 and picked up the guitar at 16 to further expand her musical abilities. Her music is guided by her experiences traveling the world, experimenting with different genres including pop, world, and even neo-soul and hip-hop. Beya cites Jack Johnson as a lyrical inspiration and expresses how Amy Winehouse and Etta James have influenced her overall sound. Although Beya, a variation of her middle name Isabell, has been performing since she was thirteen, she is now starting a new chapter of her artistic journey with goals to embrace uniqueness and not take life too seriously.

Beya, a captivating fusion of Latina vibrancy (thanks to her Salvadoran roots) and an island enchanting essence of island upbringing, blossomed amidst California’s mountains and the islands. Her musical journey began with the influence inherited from her mother and great-grandmother’s ukelele strums and singing before she discovered the piano at 10 and the guitar at 16. Guided by her global escapades and musical explorations, Beya’s artistry transcends genres, effortlessly blending pop, world music, and the soulful rhythms of neo-soul and hip-hop. Drawing lyrical inspiration from Jack Johnson and musical influence from Amy Winehouse and Etta James, Beya embarks on a new chapter with a commitment to embracing her uniqueness and navigating life’s journey with a carefree spirit.

“Brighter Than The Sun” is a testament to Beya’s individuality and love for her family while also showcasing her impressive musical abilities. The track is one that perfectly illustrates who she is as a person and an artist, and who she wants to become. You can stream and download “Brighter Than The Sun” on all platforms now and don’t forget to follow Beya on Instagram @beya.music and TikTok @beya..music.