Bev Moser Launches B! Noticed Public Relations

Publicity veteran BEV MOSER has launched her own firm, B! NOTICED PUBLIC RELATIONS, offering a range of professional PR services in the NASHVILLE area.

MOSER most recently served as VP/Publicity for 117 ENTERTAINMENT GROUP. Her previous experience includes nearly a decade at DIGITAL RODEO/NASHVILLE and freelance work as a contributor for NASHVILLE-area publications.

MOSER’s roster of clients at B! NOTICED PUBLIC RELATIONS includes JEANNIE SEELY, JOHN BERRY, ALLIE COLLEEN, and DANI-ELLE.

Reach MOSER at (615) 347-4661 or via email here.