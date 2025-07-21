Bettin’ On The Mule to Release Soul-Stirring New Single “Gypsy Woman”

Southern rock band Bettin’ On The Mule is proud to announce the release of their latest single, “Gypsy Woman,” dropping on July 25th, 2025, across all major streaming platforms. The track marks a bold new chapter for the band, blending haunting melodies with raw, heartfelt storytelling that’s sure to resonate with fans of every style of the Rock genre.

A slow-burning tale of mystery, love, and longing, “Gypsy Woman” draws listeners in with gritty vocals, soulful guitar riffs, and a rhythm section that captures the restless spirit of the open road. It’s a song that lingers in your bones — equal parts folklore and autobiography. “‘Gypsy Woman’ has been with us for a while,” says lead vocalist and songwriter Jacob Wilson. “It’s inspired by the kind of people you never forget — wild-hearted, untethered souls who leave a mark long after they’re gone. This song is our tribute to that spirit.”

The emerging artists are known for their electrifying, non-stop live shows and authentic “Hometown Rock” sound. Bettin’ On The Mule continues to carve out a space in the independent Southern rock scene with their unique blend of rootsy storytelling and timeless musicianship. “Gypsy Woman” follows the success of their recent album “Redneck Rocker” and sets the tone for what’s next.

The band will celebrate the release with a special live performance at Sixes Tavern in Cartersville, Georgia on July 25th. Fans can hear “Gypsy Woman” performed live and take part in the filming of the song’s upcoming music video.

“Gypsy Woman” will be available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and all major platforms on July 25, 2025.

About Bettin’ On The Mule:

Formed in 2017 and rooted in the rich traditions of Southern rock, Bettin’ On The Mule combines soulful vocals, gritty guitar tones, distinctive grooves and storytelling that cuts straight to the heart. The band’s music pays homage to the legends of the genre while forging a path all their own — one heartfelt, hard-hitting track at a time.