Beta Youth “One Of A Kind” Impacting Radio: Radio/Media Download

Beta Youth is a neo-progressive project that wants to expand the boundaries of the genre. The project members are singer/guitarist Rich Smith and bassist Ronald Deloatch who are the core of Beta Youth. The project began in 2017 and the duo released their debut album, Make Believe in 2018. Since then, Ron and Rich have been experimenting with different sounds to expand their reach across multiple rock genres. With this, Beta Youth has seen an increase in their fan base.

With the release of the album The Middle in 2020, the duo has discontinued prior releases to improve the sound and quality. Re-writing and/or re-mastering several tracks to match the current sound.

Through this maturation period Beta Youth has developed a unique sound in the neo-progressive and alternative style of rock, with elements of funk, folk, and indie-rock. Culminating with the upcoming release of their third album Out of Touch in January 2022.

Beta Youth will continue to produce music that appeals to an audience with an appreciation of music with lots of energy and emotion.

Additional Artist/Song Information:

Artist Name: Beta Youth

Song Title: One Of A Kind

Publishing: Richard Smith

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Album Title: Bathed In Light

Record Label: Beta Youth