Bess Chew Releases New Single “Falling back to you”

Pop artist Bess Chew has released her latest single, “Falling Back to You,” a track that dives into the rollercoaster of emotions stemming from a high school crush. The song reflects on the flirtatious character of a popular boy who kept everyone guessing with his mixed signals, leaving Chew and others hooked despite his obvious red flags. “Falling back to you” is now available to stream and download on platforms worldwide.

Written from a place of reflection and hindsight, “Falling back to you” playfully examines Bess Chew’s naivety during this crush period, adding a relatable and lighthearted touch to the highs and lows of infatuation. “‘Falling Back to You’ captures his art of stringing girls on, which caused me to experience fluctuating and mixed emotions, as certain gestures of his would either cause me to raise my hopes that he liked me or to feel rejected,” Chew reveals. The new single showcases Chew’s unique ability to turn deeply personal moments into universally relatable pop anthems, blending raw honesty with upbeat rhythms that keep listeners coming back for more. The track is an ode to naive and young love, the type to consume someone for so long, with a reminder to look back on it and laugh. Chew’s light-hearted melodies and rich vocals are fused with drums performed by Daniel Chew and electric guitar by Shena Tan. Adrian Wong mixed and mastered the track.

Bess Chew’s journey into music began in Singapore, where she discovered a passion for the performing arts through musicals, drama, and choir. At 16, she moved to Perth, Australia, where she found a more freeing academic environment and later earned a degree in psychology from the University of Western Australia. However, her passion for music won out, leading her to pursue it full-time. Since releasing her debut single “Getaway” in June 2024, which landed on major Spotify playlists like Poses and New Music Friday Singapore, Chew continues to hone her craft. Her previous single, “Scarborough Sand,” received praise from outlets such as FEMMUSIC, Jammerzine, and Outloud! Culture.

“Falling back to you” serves as a testament to Bess Chew’s growth both as an artist and producer. “It was a fulfilling experience making this song as it was my first time being the sole producer,” Chew explains. With a playful hint of teenage love and emotional ups and downs, it invites listeners to think back on their youth and remember innocent times. Stay up to date with Bess Chew on her Instagram @BessChew and stream and download “Falling back to you” on digital music platforms everywhere.