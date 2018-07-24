Bernie Eagan To Retire From WYXB (B105.7)/Indianapolis

EMMIS AC WYXB (B105.7)/INDIANAPOLIS afternoon host BERNIE EAGAN has announced his retirement after 37 years on the air in the market, effective FRIDAY (7/20). EAGAN, who is blind, came to EMMIS in 1981 at AC WENS (now Country WLHK (97.1 HANK FM), and moved to WYXB in 2002, first for mornings and then for afternoons.

VP/Market Manager BOB RICHARDS said, “Since BERNIE joined EMMIS, he’s hosted nearly every daypart on 2 stations, served as the music director and Assistant Program Director of 97.1 WENS, and as importantly, served as an inspiration to us all.”

EAGAN will be inducted into the INDIANA BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION’s INDIANA Broadcast Pioneers RICHARD M. FAIRBANKS Hall of Fame in NOVEMBER.