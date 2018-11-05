Berislav Unveils The Eye-Popping Video To The First Part Of His Catharsis Trilogy

Berislav is a Croatian dancer, actor, model and singer, whose output is utterly unique, with no greater evidence of this than his incredible video to his track I Gave My Life.

By the age of 9 he had developed a love for dancing and started attending Tihana Škrinjarić school of dance before a move to Austria saw his dancing talent develop yet further. At the age of 18 he returned to Zagreb where he began a modelling career and embarked on numerous projects with Croatian music artists as well as participating in theatrical productions such as Hair.

Determined to be the very best at everything he was involved with he moved briefly to Los Angeles to attend the Sanford Meisner acting school in 2012, leading to acting roles in TV series and a number of commercials. Having signed a record deal with Croatia Records in 2015, he enjoyed his first full forays into recorded music, his first single being “Singing that Rock n Roll”, a cover of a song previously recorded by Stijene and featuring what has now become something of a trademark lavish and theatrical video.

Bringing the story bang up to date, Berislav has forged a partnership with James Perri (aka Jimi Polo), the producer known for his work with David Guetta and Daft Punk, and the two of them started collaborating fully in 2017, the first fruits of which is “I Gave My Life”. The track is the first part of the trilogy, the beginning of a journey, the clash between life and death and also features in the documentary film, 14 Barriers about a Croatian War veteran. The accompanying video is a tour de force of action, emotion and, in the very truest sense of the word, fantastic visuals.

Berislav acts as an Art Director for Taja fashion brand since 2003 and is the owner of an exclusive Health Club.

