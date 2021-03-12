Benny Freestyles Drops Mesmerizing New Video for “One Life”

Benny Freestyles has released a new music video for his single “One Life.” Freestyles rings in the new year with his signature mantra of living life to the fullest and expressing gratitude for everything around him. Set on beautiful acres of land in Rhode Island, Freestyles explores Mother Nature while strolling through a cannabis farm. The track “One Life” is available on all digital music platforms worldwide. The music video may be viewed on YouTube.

“‘One Life’ is about living in the moment, positivity, and love,” Freestyles states. “It is about this one time experience of who we are and making the most of it.” After receiving positive feedback on the single, Freestyles brings a new feel to the music video. “I like to switch up the vibe of my videos; it was time to shoot something with more of a hip hop feel.” The video, directed by Endeavor Studios, comprises Freestyles and his close friend Sam Morrissey. It takes place on a cannabis farm, putting viewers at ease with a laid-back tune and optimistic lyrics. Freestyles’ dreamy and uplifting sound is simultaneously engaging and empowering. With a video that expertly supports the lyrics behind “One Life,” it gives viewers perspective and offers a sense of self-reflection. Reinforcing the idea that we all have our obstacles to face, Freestyles reminds the viewers how important it is to keep everything in moderation, as we only have this one life.

Benny Freestyles has always been a nomad with a severe case of wanderlust. He grew up traveling the world with his older sister, an experience that has since played a monumental role in his life. Being able to experience different world views and environments since a young age has allowed Freestyles to gain an understanding and appreciation of various cultures. This has allowed him the opportunity to lend his perspective to music. The musician’s outlook on life is deeply embedded into his lyrics and sound, allowing him to reach a worldwide audience.

Freestyles has managed to continue releasing consistent projects that have been lauded by publications, including DjBooth, Hip Hop Wired, Respect My Region, and more. His dedication to his craft has also led him to multiple national tours with acclaimed artists, including Mod Sun. Download or stream “One Life” now on all digital music platforms and watch the video on YouTube. Follow Benny Freestyles’ journey on Instagram @BennyFreestyles.