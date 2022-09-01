Benjamin Elias Pens New Album ‘Prana’ Hoping to Inspire a Powerful Spiritual Awakening in Listeners

“Prana was written during a time in my life when I felt a very powerful spiritual awakening. Life had slowed down during COVID and I had the time to think a lot more about who I am and who I want to be. I hope that by listening to this album people will feel inspired to be themselves and live life a lot more freely.” – Benjamin Elias

On the opening track “Dali Lama” Elias sets the album’s tone with a soothing intro that sounds like a guided mediation (from a female voice) saying: “Today, I want you to focus on your breath more than anything…you might feel awake, you might feel tired but most importantly, you should feel alive,” immediately allowing the listener to engage in the spiritual practice before being immersed with Elias’ stacked and poetic lyrics, which continues through all 7 tracks.

As Prana navigates through the mindset of embracing the now, listeners will be in for many surprises. One such moment is the beat switch on the fifth track “Time / Nuweiba”, which shifts mid-track from a story about “working around the clock” to one about the feeling of relaxing on the beach. This moment demonstrates the album’s arc perfectly: descriptive but with plenty of room for breathing, and organic composition of thought.