Ben Tatar & The Tatar Tots Bring Tasty Tunes to the Table with their 3rd Album for Kids & Famiies, “The Kids’ Table”

The Kids’ Table will be released on November 20, 2026, just in time for Thanksgiving. It’s more fun at the kids’ table! Chicago’s beloved Ben Tatar and the Tatar Tots are back with their third family album of scrumptious songs about food.will be released on, just in time for Thanksgiving.

Ben Tatar and the Tatar Tots is a kid-friendly rock band that incorporates plenty of jazz flavors in its music through improvisation, a rollicking horn section, and trombone solos galore. Ben Tatar notes, “I don’t think I ever thought I’d be in a rock-n-roll trombone situation, but it’s been a wonderful outlet for my primary instrument!”

“We have a strict rule: the Tatar Tots only sing about food,” adds Ben Tatar. “That’s all we sing about, and as we say in our shows, ‘If you have a problem with that, you can go to a different restaurant.’ Sometimes our songs focus on a specific food, and sometimes food is a way to approach an entirely different topic. A lot of the songs on The Kids’ Table are staples at our live shows: the title track is a frequent opener; ‘Put A Little Ranch On It’ always brings down the house as a trombone feature; and ‘All The Cooks In The Kitchen’ encourages input from the amazing kids in the audience.”

Ben continues, “While the food theme is front and center, another important aspect of this album is interaction. A song like ‘Pass It On Down The Line,’ involving several hot dog toppings, inspires listeners to add a dance move with each topping. ‘The Candy Dance’ features a spot for a dancer to take the lead in getting everyone up and moving to represent chocolate candy, gummy candy, sour candy, and listeners’ own favorite candies. I always hope that our songs will be enjoyed as a family and used to promote movement and creativity.”

Album highlights

“Pass It On Down The Line” – Anthony Bruno, grab that clarinet! Known in Tatar Tots circles as “The Hot Dog Song,” this jazzy tune hearkens back to the days when people were trusted to pass someone else’s hot dog (and cash) back and forth “down the line” in sports stadiums. Lots of great call-and-response throughout the up-tempo, irrepressible flavors of this song!

“Five Second Rule” – With a catchy New Orleans street beat and ragtag trombone, this exuberant number also showcases a super “sad trombone” feature, plenty of humor, and Ben Tatar’s banjo talents.

“There’s A Boogie On The Cookie” – An upbeat, funky, celebratory jam showcasing Anthony Bruno’s artistry on tenor sax, this simple “nonsense song,” featuring repartee between Ben Tatar and his son Cameron, is pure delight.

“Put A Little Ranch On It” – Inspired by Ben Tatar’s ranch dressing-loving daughter, Everleigh, and featuring both Everleigh and her brother Cameron, this number introduces the band to listeners, starting with the drummer laying down the beat, then adding bass, then some colorful guitar sounds, and of course, a trombone solo. Embrace the trombone and the ranch!

About Ben Tatar:

From humming Billy Joel in the back seat of his family car during childhood road trips to performing on stages across Italy, music has stretched across the length and breadth of Ben Tatar’s life. A devoted music educator, composer, and performer, Ben’s expertise ranges from early childhood music education to professional jazz and classical performance.

A multi-instrumentalist (among them, trombone, tuba, piano, guitar, bass, and vocals), Ben Tatar has shared the stage with such performers as Maria Schneider, Slide Hampton, Ben Vereen, Arturo Sandoval, Dave Liebman, Bob Newhart, Phil Woods, and the Kansas City Symphony Orchestra. Ben has performed at local Chicago venues including Gallagher Way at Wrigley Field, Joliet’s Rialto Square Theater, Grant Park’s Harris Theater, City Winery, Martyrs’, Schubas, Millennium Park, The Music Box Theater, The Double Door, and The Green Mill Lounge. He has participated in Chicago’s Andersonville Midsommarfest, Milwaukee’s Third Ward Summer Sizzle, and Italy’s Umbria Jazz Festival. He regularly plays trombone throughout the Chicago area in several jazz and wedding bands.

Ben is in his 22nd year of teaching elementary school general music to grades 1-5 in School District 96 in Long Grove, Illinois. He frequently partners with such organizations as the Chicago JCC, JUF, the Chicago Botanic Garden, Morton Arboretum, and Chicago’s East Bank Club.

In 2014, Ben launched his kids’ rock band, Ben Tatar and the Tatar Tots, releasing his first EP, Food! that same year, with a full-length album, Seconds, released in 2021. Ben and “The Tots” maintain a busy schedule performing throughout Chicagoland. Their shows are driven by crowd engagement, humor, and “something for every listener.”

In a merging of his two worlds, Ben has composed several stage works for elementary-aged students. A children’s musical for his third graders, titled Angry Thirds (music inspired by the mobile app Angry Birds), debuted in 2011, and an original rock opera called Pick Me! premiered in 2015. In 2017, Ben wrote an original musical, Emojis!, that was performed by his 2nd grade students. And while he didn’t write it, one of Ben’s more popular shows was a 5th grade re-enactment of several musical numbers from This Is Spinal Tap, complete with a lowered Stonehenge replica.

In 2026, Ben added a major feather to his cap by becoming a voting member of the Recording Academy.

A native of Highland Park, Illinois, Ben Tatar holds a Bachelor of Music Education from the University of Kansas and a Master of Jazz Studies from DePaul University. He lives in the northern suburbs of Chicago with his wife Ilene and children Cameron and Everleigh.

The Kids’ Table will be available at major digital retailers and streaming services and at Ben Tatar’s performances.

Album Details: The Kids’ Table

Release Date: November 20, 2026

For all ages, and especially for ages 0 – 7

SRP: $10 digital download or CD

Run Time: 30 minutes

Track List:

The Kids’ Table

Jumping Beans

Put A Little Ranch On It

Pass It On Down The Line

Pictures Of Food

The Candy Dance

All The Cooks In The Kitchen

Five Second Rule

Boogie On The Cookie

Personnel:

Ben Tatar – vocals, trombone, acoustic guitar, trumpet, keyboards, glockenspiel, banjo, slide whistle

Kurt Lubbe – drums, backup vocals

Jon Gould – electric guitar, backup vocals

Cory Biggerstaff – electric and acoustic bass, backup vocals

Anthony Bruno – tenor sax, clarinet, backup vocals

Cameron Tatar – vocal help on “Pass It On Down The Line” and “Put A Little Ranch On It”

Everleigh Tatar – vocal help on “Put A Little Ranch On It”

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Ben Tatar and the Tatar Tots Performance Highlights October – November 2026

October 23 – Downers Grove, IL – Lincoln Center Auditorium

November 7 – Glenview, IL – Glenview Public Library

November 22 – Chicago, IL – Color Club – Album Release Show!

November 29 – Highland Park, IL – Madame Zuzu’s – Album Release Show!