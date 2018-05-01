Ben Shapiro Launches Longform Interview Podcast Series

Westwood One is launching a second Ben Shapiro podcast. “The Ben Shapiro Show Sunday Special” is a new long-form interview series airing every Sunday on the same feed as “The Ben Shapiro Show” podcast. The first episode will be available via audio and video on May 6, and is designed to provides more in-depth interviews. Westwood One Podcast Network is the sales partner for all of Shapiro’s podcasts and has sold out the first six episodes of “Sunday Special.”

“This show is going to be a long-form discussion about ideas with the nation’s best thinkers and biggest names. It’s all about enlightening and fascinating dialogue,” said Shapiro. “You can expect to know more when you’re done than you did when you hit play, and I’m supremely excited to be working with Westwood One to bring these conversations to listeners. Even better, current Ben Shapiro Show subscribers don’t even need to hit a separate button to listen – these episodes will show up in their feed.”

“The excitement around the launch of The Ben Shapiro Show Sunday Special podcast is a testament to the demand for Ben’s powerful and enlightening voice and his ability to align brands with passionate audiences through audio,” said Suzanne Grimes, EVP, Marketing, Cumulus Media and President, Westwood One. “This is another step in our partnership to expand the Ben Shapiro brand, on the heels of the successful launch of the Ben Shapiro Show on broadcast radio, now airing on 36 stations including Cumulus Media stations in the top five markets, to reach over 58% of America.”

Ben’s flagship podcast, “The Ben Shapiro Show,” currently has 15 million downloads each month. Shapiro is also editor-in-chief of DailyWire.com. He is a conservative speaker on college campuses and the author of seven books.