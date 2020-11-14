Ben Hazlewood Unveils Exciting New Single & Video with Dance Sensations NERVO

Following the release of his acclaimed album Bloodline, which was lauded by Harper’s Bazaar, EARMILK, We Found New Music and The Hidden Hits, Ben Hazlewood has teamed up with dance hitmakers NERVO and released the “Lay Me Down (NERVO Remix)” single and music video. Together, Hazlewood and NERVO have created an intoxicating hit guaranteed to lift spirits during these tumultuous times. It’s a flawless follow up to an album about which EARMILK beamed Hazlewood was “no doubt to soon turn his status from burgeoning artist to pop elite.” “Lay Me Down (NERVO Remix)” is now available to stream and download on digital music platforms worldwide.

The remix’s release serves as an eloquent introduction to the newfound partnership between Hazlewood and renowned independent distribution and marketing company, Ingrooves Music Group. The company has fallen in love with Hazlewood’s catalog and ability to make vulnerable, powerful music and will spearhead his releases for the foreseeable future. “Ben is an exceptional artist who, beyond creating beautiful music, is also a role model for his fans and aspiring young artists and encourages them to be their authentic selves. We’re humbled that Ben and his team chose Ingrooves to help him spread his message and grow his audience further in Australia and other markets around the globe,” says a representative of Ingrooves. Liv and Mim, the two artists that make up the thrilling electronic group NERVO, have been friends with Hazlewood for years and, upon hearing “Lay Me Down” at a release party for Bloodline, they knew they wanted to collaborate on a remix. “We love what Ben has been doing and are honoured to remix his track, ‘Lay Me Down.’ It’s always nerve-wracking to work on originals that are so well written and have so much heart in them,” NERVO says.

Co-written with Katie Carr about “yearning for the comfort of the one you love, trying to find peace in a time surrounded by darkness,” “Lay Me Down” touches on a topic near to Hazlewood’s heart: mental health. “Mental health is a real issue during this time, with people not having usual outlets of expression or access to support,” Hazlewood explains. An advocate for marginalized voices across the spectrum, Hazlewood makes it a point to create music that inspires its listeners to live in their truth, no matter what it may be.

Ben Hazlewood’s collaboration with NERVO is a genuine hit. You can stream “Lay Me Down (NERVO Remix)” on music platforms worldwide. To keep up with Ben Hazlewood’s journey, follow him on Instagram @benhazlewood.