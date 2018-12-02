Ben Cesare Band To Perform Prestigious 2019 NAMM Show

The National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) revealed the lineup of performers for the 2019 show in Anaheim, CA via social media, and included on this list is Nashville bluesy country-rock group, Ben Cesare Band. The Ben Cesare Band is scheduled to perform on Sunday, January 27 on the NAMM Yamaha Grand Plaza Stage at 4:00 pm during NAMM’s biggest event of the year, taking place January 24-27 at the Anaheim Convention Center.

The NAMM Show, described by organizers as “the world’s largest trade-only event for the music products, pro audio and event tech industry,” attracts over 115,000 registrants and more than 7,000 brands, including Yamaha, Gibson, Westone, and more – making the annual NAMM event grand, educational and full of networking. The Ben Cesare Band looks forward to taking part in this epic event, showcasing music off their Cesare’s Palace EP, as well as debuting new material.

Also performing at NAMM’s 2019 Anaheim Show are Alex Skolnick Trio, Janice Freeman from NBC’s The Voice, Jared James Nichols and Friends, Brennley Brown and more. Past NAMM Show performers include OK Go, Andy Grammer, Graham Nash, Richie Sambora and Orianthi.

Additional details on NAMM’s 2019 Show in Anaheim can be found on their website www.thenammshow.org. Stay up-to-date on upcoming shows and new music at www.bencesareband.com and on Ben Cesare Band’s social media platforms.

About BEN CESARE BAND