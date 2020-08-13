Ben Brown Releases Funky New Single, “Socks & Sliders”

Singer-songwriter Ben Brown has released his neo-soul infused single “Socks & Sliders.” Brown combines jazzy chords, soulful vocals, and catchy choruses to deliver this feel-good single. “Socks & Sliders” is now available to stream and download on digital music platforms worldwide.

Ben Brown plays on ‘tongue & cheek’ lyrical themes to keep the vocals as bright as the groove and the beat it sits on. The song consists of playful lyrics of the joy of wearing socks and sliders despite the negative public opinion and ‘fashion disaster.’ With his lighthearted lyrics and catchy beat, you can’t help but bop your head along. The laid-back and airy attitude masterfully blend with his smooth and silky vocals. To further emphasize the humor and playfulness of this witty single, he includes a phone call asking a friend, ‘how do you feel about people who wear socks and sliders?’ In response, his friend replies, laughing that, ‘they should just live their best life,’ underlining the relaxed and carefree theme of the song to live and enjoy life to the fullest regardless of others’ opinions. “Socks & Sliders” is co-produced and mixed by Will Paterson, and mastered by Kevin Tuffy at Alchemy Mastering.

Ben Brown is a singer-songwriter from London who blends neo-soul, disco, and pop elements to create an infectious combination of soulful vocal melodies and funky guitar licks. He has described his music as ‘feel-good music, intended to make you swagger around the kitchen with a skip in your step!’ Brown draws his influence from a variety of genres: from pop superstar Bruno Mars to Tom Misch in the neo-soul scene and disco legend Nile Rodgers. He delivers an upbeat set designed to get audiences moving. Record of the Day described his style as ‘breezy and easy-going with cleverly crafted lyrics.’ Brown’s first three singles all hit the Top 15 in the iTunes singer-songwriter charts, subsequently gaining traction in the UK scene in summer 2018 playing at Sundown Festival and opening the main stage at Mutiny Festival. His single “Answerphone” took his career to new heights and was played across BBC Radio London, West Midlands, and Wales. Ben performed it live on national radio on talkRADIO’s James Whale show, along with the rest of his EP, Neo Horizon.

Ben Brown’s charming and jazzy new track “Socks & Sliders” delivers a funky beat that will make anyone groove to it, alongside the happy-go-lucky attitude and humorous lyrics that will leave you smiling. Download or stream “Socks & Sliders” now on digital music platforms worldwide. To keep up with Ben Brown’s journey, follow him on Instagram @BenBrown_uk.