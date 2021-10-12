Bellamy Brothers to Release ‘Covers From The Brothers’ on Oct. 15
After releasing more than 50 albums over the past 40-plus years, the Bellamy Brothers are set to release their first-ever, covers-only album, Covers From The Brothers, on Oct. 15. Fans can pre-order the album now and instantly receive the Bellamys’ cover of Billy Swan’s smash-hit “I Can Help” featuring Dennis Quaid.
To pre-order Covers From The Brothers, click HERE, and to pre-save the album, click HERE.
No strangers to crossover success, the Bellamy Brothers transcend genres on Covers From The Brothers, which also includes everything from some of their favorites by Bob Dylan (“Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door”) and Stevie Wonder (“I Just Called to Say I Love You”) to the songs they performed countless times in their early bands like “Games People Play” (Joe South).
“I Can Help” featuring Dennis Quaid was released as the project’s lead single on July 9 along with a video to accompany the “rollicking track” (Taste of Country). The Bellamys filmed the video during their recording session with Quaid where they “got to witness a transformation that crossed a veteran actors’ creative process with his lifelong love of music (Wide Open Country).” People.com premiered the video, filmed by Derrek Kupish of dkupish productions, while the trio debuted their live version on the Grand Ole Opry.
The Bellamy Brothers were inspired to record an entire album of covers after a label in Switzerland asked them to cut a couple of covers for a duets project. Produced by the Bellamy Brothers and Randy Hiebert, the 12-song collection also includes the talents of Paul Franklin from Vince Gill’s band and Jenee Fleenor from Blake Shelton’s band. Covers From The Brothers follows the Bellamys’ 2020 Bucket List EP that included their collaboration with John Anderson, “No Country Music For Old Men,” which has amassed over 3 million views.
When the stay-at-home orders took effect in March of 2020, the Bellamy Brothers were on Blake Shelton’s Friends And Heroes Tour. They returned to their Florida homestead where their hit reality series, “Honky Tonk Ranch,” is filmed and stayed busy through a partnership with the Florida-based medical marijuana company Trulieve on their Old Hippie Stash flower product line. The Bellamys recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of that partnership and are back on the road performing to fans across the country and gearing up for their 2022 European tour.
To keep up with this on-the-move-duo, follow the Bellamy Brothers on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and visit BellamyBrothers.com.
BELLAMY BROTHERS 2021 TOUR DATES
Sept. 24 Austin, Texas – PRIVATE
Sept. 25 Buck’s Backyard – Buda, Texas
Sept. 30 Waller County Fairgrounds – Hempstead, Texas
Oct. 1 Fort Worth, Texas – PRIVATE
Oct. 2 Rocheport, Mo. – PRIVATE
Oct. 8 Georgia Mountain Fair Inc. – Hiawassee, Ga.
Oct. 9 Cumberland River Music Festival – Gainesboro, Tenn.
Oct. 15 The Mansion Theatre – Branson, Mo.
Oct. 16 Neon Moon Restaurant & Social Club – Yantis, Texas
Oct. 17 Texas Music Festival – Yorktown, Texas
Oct. 22 Odawa Casino – Petoskey, Mich.
Oct. 23 W.C. Peterson Auditorium – Ishpeming, Mich.
Oct. 28 Brauntex Performing Arts Theatre – New Braunfels, Texas
Oct. 30 Lawn, Texas – PRIVATE
Oct. 31 Autumn Daze – Ennis, Texas
Nov. 5 Southern Junction Live – Rockwall, Texas
Nov. 6 McSwain Theatre – Ada, Okla.
Nov. 10 Wickenburg Community Center – Wickenburg, Ariz.
Nov. 11 Higley Center – Gilbert, Ariz.
Nov. 12 Old Tombstone Western Theme Park – Tombstone, Ariz.
Nov. 13 Warehouse 25 Sixty-Five – Grand Junction, Colo.
Nov. 19 Northern Lights Casino – Walker, Minn.
Nov. 20 Dakota Magic Casino – Hankinson, N.D.
Nov. 26 Margaritaville Resort Casino – Bossier City, La.
Nov. 27 Dosey Doe – The Woodlands, Texas
Dec. 3 Las Palmas Race Park – Mission, Texas
Dec. 4 The Old Coupland Inn & Dancehall – Coupland, Texas
Dec. 9 Trilby, Fla. – PRIVATE
Dec. 11 Florida Cracker Christmas – Brooksville, Fla.
Dec. 17 First Avenue Club – Iowa City, Iowa
Dec. 18 Southbound Bar & Grill – Springfield, Mo.
Dec. 31 Sugar Creek Casino – Hinton, Okla.
BELLAMY BROTHERS 2022 EUROPEAN TOUR DATES
Jan. 12 Kulturhuset Tromsø – Tromsø, Norway
Jan. 13 Stormen Konserthus – Bodø, Norway
Jan. 14 Lillestrøm Kultursenter – Lillestrøm, Norway
Jan. 15 Olavshallen – Trondheim, Norway
Jan. 16 Maihaugsalen – Lillehammer, Norway
Jan. 18 Oslo Konserthus – Oslo, Norway
Jan. 19 Moss Kulturhus – Moss, Norway
Jan. 20 Ibsenhuset – Skien, Norway
Jan. 21 Radisson Blu Caledonien Hotel – Kristiansand, Norway
Jan. 22 Radisson Blu Caledonien Hotel – Kristiansand, Norway
Jan. 23 Stavanger Kuppelhallen – Stavanger, Norway
Jan. 25 Festiviteten Haugesund Theater & Concert Hall – Haugesund, Norway
Jan. 26 Grieghallen – Bergen, Norway
Jan. 28 Rada Rum – Molnlycke, Sweden
Jan. 29 Slagthuset – Malmo, Sweden
June 9 Kopervik Festival – Kopervik, Norway
June 11 Sorvags Country & Blues Festival – Sørvágur, Faroe Islands
June 14 Globe Wien – Vienna, Austria
June 15 Stefaniensaal – Graz, Austria
June 19 Design Center – Linz, Austria
June 20 Congress – Salzburg, Austria
June 25 Trucker & Country Festival – Interlaken, Switzerland
ABOUT BELLAMY BROTHERS
David and Howard Bellamy continue to prove the trail they’ve ridden to fame has been as unique as their music itself—music that is now celebrating more than 40 years of success. The road that started on the pop music charts in the ‘70’s, took a winding turn into country music in the ‘80’s, paving the way for duos to come, such as Brooks & Dunn, Montgomery Gentry, Big & Rich and The Judds. “If I Said You Had A Beautiful Body (Would You Hold It Against Me),” originally scrawled on a dinner napkin by David, rocketed them to the top of the country charts the way “Let Your Love Flow,” had done in the pop market just a few years earlier. It proved to be the first of a string of 14 No. 1 singles in the U.S. alone. They’re the only U.S. country music act who’ve toured in Dubai, India, Sri Lanka, New Caledonia and Qatar. The Bellamy Brothers hold the record in both the Academy of Country Music (ACM) and the Country Music Association Awards (CMA) for the most duo nominations. Numerous Grammy nods have also been directed toward the brothers. The Bellamys are also opening up their lives to television audiences with their reality show, “Honky Tonk Ranch.” Each episode captivates viewers by the unpredictable misadventures the Bellamys face while balancing their globe-trotting touring schedule while running their sprawling family ranch in south Florida. “Honky Tonk Ranch” is executive produced by David Bellamy and directed, shot and edited by Derrek Kupish, CEO/founder of dkupish productions.