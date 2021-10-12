Bellamy Brothers to Release ‘Covers From The Brothers’ on Oct. 15

After releasing more than 50 albums over the past 40-plus years, the Bellamy Brothers are set to release their first-ever, covers-only album, Covers From The Brothers, on Oct. 15. Fans can pre-order the album now and instantly receive the Bellamys’ cover of Billy Swan’s smash-hit “I Can Help” featuring Dennis Quaid.

To pre-order Covers From The Brothers, click HERE, and to pre-save the album, click HERE.

No strangers to crossover success, the Bellamy Brothers transcend genres on Covers From The Brothers, which also includes everything from some of their favorites by Bob Dylan (“Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door”) and Stevie Wonder (“I Just Called to Say I Love You”) to the songs they performed countless times in their early bands like “Games People Play” (Joe South).

“I Can Help” featuring Dennis Quaid was released as the project’s lead single on July 9 along with a video to accompany the “rollicking track” (Taste of Country). The Bellamys filmed the video during their recording session with Quaid where they “got to witness a transformation that crossed a veteran actors’ creative process with his lifelong love of music (Wide Open Country).” People.com premiered the video, filmed by Derrek Kupish of dkupish productions, while the trio debuted their live version on the Grand Ole Opry.

The Bellamy Brothers were inspired to record an entire album of covers after a label in Switzerland asked them to cut a couple of covers for a duets project. Produced by the Bellamy Brothers and Randy Hiebert, the 12-song collection also includes the talents of Paul Franklin from Vince Gill’s band and Jenee Fleenor from Blake Shelton’s band. Covers From The Brothers follows the Bellamys’ 2020 Bucket List EP that included their collaboration with John Anderson, “No Country Music For Old Men,” which has amassed over 3 million views.

When the stay-at-home orders took effect in March of 2020, the Bellamy Brothers were on Blake Shelton’s Friends And Heroes Tour. They returned to their Florida homestead where their hit reality series, “Honky Tonk Ranch,” is filmed and stayed busy through a partnership with the Florida-based medical marijuana company Trulieve on their Old Hippie Stash flower product line. The Bellamys recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of that partnership and are back on the road performing to fans across the country and gearing up for their 2022 European tour.

To keep up with this on-the-move-duo, follow the Bellamy Brothers on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and visit BellamyBrothers.com.

BELLAMY BROTHERS 2021 TOUR DATES

Sept. 24 Austin, Texas – PRIVATE

Sept. 25 Buck’s Backyard – Buda, Texas

Sept. 30 Waller County Fairgrounds – Hempstead, Texas

Oct. 1 Fort Worth, Texas – PRIVATE

Oct. 2 Rocheport, Mo. – PRIVATE

Oct. 8 Georgia Mountain Fair Inc. – Hiawassee, Ga.

Oct. 9 Cumberland River Music Festival – Gainesboro, Tenn.

Oct. 15 The Mansion Theatre – Branson, Mo.

Oct. 16 Neon Moon Restaurant & Social Club – Yantis, Texas

Oct. 17 Texas Music Festival – Yorktown, Texas

Oct. 22 Odawa Casino – Petoskey, Mich.

Oct. 23 W.C. Peterson Auditorium – Ishpeming, Mich.

Oct. 28 Brauntex Performing Arts Theatre – New Braunfels, Texas

Oct. 30 Lawn, Texas – PRIVATE

Oct. 31 Autumn Daze – Ennis, Texas

Nov. 5 Southern Junction Live – Rockwall, Texas

Nov. 6 McSwain Theatre – Ada, Okla.

Nov. 10 Wickenburg Community Center – Wickenburg, Ariz.

Nov. 11 Higley Center – Gilbert, Ariz.

Nov. 12 Old Tombstone Western Theme Park – Tombstone, Ariz.

Nov. 13 Warehouse 25 Sixty-Five – Grand Junction, Colo.

Nov. 19 Northern Lights Casino – Walker, Minn.

Nov. 20 Dakota Magic Casino – Hankinson, N.D.

Nov. 26 Margaritaville Resort Casino – Bossier City, La.

Nov. 27 Dosey Doe – The Woodlands, Texas

Dec. 3 Las Palmas Race Park – Mission, Texas

Dec. 4 The Old Coupland Inn & Dancehall – Coupland, Texas

Dec. 9 Trilby, Fla. – PRIVATE

Dec. 11 Florida Cracker Christmas – Brooksville, Fla.

Dec. 17 First Avenue Club – Iowa City, Iowa

Dec. 18 Southbound Bar & Grill – Springfield, Mo.

Dec. 31 Sugar Creek Casino – Hinton, Okla.

BELLAMY BROTHERS 2022 EUROPEAN TOUR DATES

Jan. 12 Kulturhuset Tromsø – Tromsø, Norway

Jan. 13 Stormen Konserthus – Bodø, Norway

Jan. 14 Lillestrøm Kultursenter – Lillestrøm, Norway

Jan. 15 Olavshallen – Trondheim, Norway

Jan. 16 Maihaugsalen – Lillehammer, Norway

Jan. 18 Oslo Konserthus – Oslo, Norway

Jan. 19 Moss Kulturhus – Moss, Norway

Jan. 20 Ibsenhuset – Skien, Norway

Jan. 21 Radisson Blu Caledonien Hotel – Kristiansand, Norway

Jan. 22 Radisson Blu Caledonien Hotel – Kristiansand, Norway

Jan. 23 Stavanger Kuppelhallen – Stavanger, Norway

Jan. 25 Festiviteten Haugesund Theater & Concert Hall – Haugesund, Norway

Jan. 26 Grieghallen – Bergen, Norway

Jan. 28 Rada Rum – Molnlycke, Sweden

Jan. 29 Slagthuset – Malmo, Sweden

June 9 Kopervik Festival – Kopervik, Norway

June 11 Sorvags Country & Blues Festival – Sørvágur, Faroe Islands

June 14 Globe Wien – Vienna, Austria

June 15 Stefaniensaal – Graz, Austria

June 19 Design Center – Linz, Austria

June 20 Congress – Salzburg, Austria

June 25 Trucker & Country Festival – Interlaken, Switzerland