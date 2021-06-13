Bellamy Brothers Announce 2022 European Tour Dates
“Well known for maintaining a packed tour schedule that finds them performing all over the globe (Sounds Like Nashville),” the Bellamy Brothers are eager to announce rescheduled dates for their European tour. The iconic duo is set to perform multiple shows in Norway and Sweden in January of 2022 before returning in June of 2022 for additional dates in Norway, Faroe Islands, Austria and Switzerland. Full schedule below.
Tickets for the January 2022 dates in Norway along with the June dates are available now, while tickets for the shows in Sweden will go on sale this September. For tickets and more information, visit BellamyBrothers.com/tour.
When the stay-at-home orders took effect in March of 2020, the Bellamy Brothers were on the road with Blake Shelton for his Friends And Heroes Tour. They returned to their Florida homestead where their hit reality series “Honky Tonk Ranch” is filmed and stayed busy through a partnership with the Florida-based medical marijuana company Trulieve as well as the release of their Bucket List EP.
Earlier this year, the Bellamys released the video for their “No Country Music For Old Men” collaboration with John Anderson, which has amassed over two million views and received praise from Rolling Stone Country, The Boot and Country Rebel. The video, shot by Derrek Kupish of dkupish productions, captures the country music icons lamenting on the loss of the old guard interspersed with shots of Nashville’s historic landmarks and murals honoring the legends lost.
To keep up with this on-the-move-duo, follow the Bellamy Brothers on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and visit BellamyBrothers.com.
BELLAMY BROTHERS 2022 EUROPEAN TOUR DATES
Jan. 12 Kulturhuset Tromsø – Tromsø, Norway
Jan. 13 Stormen Konserthusl – Bodø, Norway
Jan. 14 Lillestrøm Kultursenter – Lillestrøm, Norway
Jan. 15 Olavshallen – Trondheim, Norway
Jan. 16 Maihaugsalen – Lillehammer, Norway
Jan. 18 Oslo Konserthus – Oslo, Norway
Jan. 19 Moss Kulturhus – Moss, Norway
Jan. 20 Ibsenhuset – Skien, Norway
Jan. 21 Radisson Blu Caledonia Hotel – Kristiansand, Norway
Jan. 22 Radisson Blu Caledonia Hotel – Kristiansand, Norway
Jan. 23 Stavanger Konserthus – Stavanger, Norway
Jan. 25 Festiviteten Haugesund Theater & Concert Hall – Haugesund, Norway
Jan. 26 Grieghallen – Bergen, Norway
Jan. 28 Rada Rum – Molnlycke, Sweden
Jan. 29 Slagthuset – Malmo, Sweden
June 9 Kopervik Festival – Kopervik, Norway
June 11 Sorvags Country & Blues Festival – Sørvágur, Faroe Islands
June 14 Globe Wien – Vienna, Austria
June 15 Stefaniensaal – Graz, Austria
June 19 Design Center – Linz, Austria
June 20 Congress – Salzburg, Austria
June 25 Trucker & Country Festival – Interlaken, Switzerland
BELLAMY BROTHERS 2021 TOUR DATES
June 17 Arena Theatre – Houston, Texas
June 18 Country City Saloon & Grill – Cameron, Texas
June 19 Sundance Hall – Canton, Texas
June 24 Steiner Ranch Steakhouse – Austin, Texas
June 25 The Venue at Freiheit Village – New Braunfels, Texas
June 26 House Pasture Cattle Co. – Concan, Texas
July 1 Boot Barn Hall – Colorado Springs, Colo.
July 2 Boot Barn Hall – Colorado Springs, Colo.
July 3 Meeker Range Call Celebration & Rodeo – Meeker, Colo.
July 7 Houston, Texas – PRIVATE
July 9 Country Concert – Fort Loramie, Ohio
July 10 Grand Ole Opry – Nashville, Tenn.
July 15 Putters ‘N’ Gutters – Lampasas, Texas
July 16 Music On Main Concert Series – Denison, Texas
July 17 Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center – Midland, Texas
July 23 Anderson Bash – Alexandria, Minn.
July 24 Elroy Park – Elroy, Wis.
July 29 Doc’s Fest / Doc’s Bar & Grill – Abilene, Texas
July 30 Honey Grove, Texas – PRIVATE
Aug. 5 Winnemucca, Nev. – PRIVATE
Aug. 7 Richland County Fair & Rodeo – Sidney, Mont.
Aug. 8 Richard Cromwell Memorial Rodeo Grounds – Darby, Mont.
Aug. 14 Dunlap, Tenn. – PRIVATE
Aug. 19 American Music Theatre – Lancaster, Pa.
Aug. 20 St. Rose Summer Concert – Monroeville, Ind.
Aug. 21 Red Barn Convention Center – Winchester, Ohio
Aug. 26 Dade City, Fla. – PRIVATE
Aug. 27 Governors Gun Club – Kennesaw, Ga.
Aug. 28 Union County Opry – Maynardville, Tenn.
Sept. 3 Thunderbird Casino – Norman, Okla.
Sept. 4 Coyote Concert Series – Gail, Texas
Sept. 5 Historic Shuler Theater – Raton, N.M.
Sept. 6 Alto Lakes Golf & Country Club – Alto, N.M.
Sept. 9 Arlington Music Hall – Arlington, Texas
Sept. 10 Main Street Crossing – Tomball, Texas
Sept. 11 Main Street Crossing – Tomball, Texas
Sept. 16 Broken Bow, Okla. – SEMI-PRIVATE
Sept. 17 Pope County Fair – Russellville, Ark.
Sept. 18 Boom Days – Fort Payne, Ala.
Sept. 23 Steiner Ranch Steakhouse – Austin, Texas
Sept. 24 Austin, Texas – PRIVATE
Sept. 25 Buck’s Backyard – Buda, Texas
Sept. 30 Waller County Fairgrounds – Hempstead, Texas
Oct. 1 Fort Worth, Texas – PRIVATE
Oct. 2 Rocheport, Mo. – PRIVATE
Oct. 8 Georgia Mountain Fair Inc. – Hiawassee, Ga.
Oct. 9 Cumberland River Music Festival – Gainesboro, Tenn.
Oct. 15 The Mansion Theatre – Branson, Mo.
Oct. 16 Neon Moon Restaurant & Social Club – Yantis, Texas
Oct. 17 Texas Music Festival – Yorktown, Texas
Oct. 22 Odawa Casino – Petoskey, Mich.
Oct. 23 W.C. Peterson Auditorium – Ishpeming, Mich.
Oct. 28 Brauntex Performing Arts Theatre – New Braunfels, Texas
Oct. 29 Prosper, Texas – PRIVATE
Oct. 30 Lawn, Texas – PRIVATE
Oct. 31 Autumn Daze – Ennis, Texas
Nov. 5 Southern Junction Live – Royse City, Texas
Nov. 6 McSwain Theatre – Ada, Okla.
Nov. 10 Wickenburg Community Center – Wickenburg, Ariz.
Nov. 11 Higley Center – Gilbert, Ariz.
Nov. 12 Old Tombstone Western Theme Park – Tombstone, Ariz.
Nov. 13 Warehouse 25 Sixty-Five – Grand Junction, Colo.
Nov. 19 Northern Lights Casino – Walker, Minn.
Nov. 20 Dakota Magic Casino – Hankinson, N.D.
Nov. 26 Margaritaville Resort Casino – Bossier City, La.
Nov. 27 Dosey Doe – The Woodlands, Texas
Dec. 4 The Old Coupland Inn & Dancehall – Coupland, Texas
Dec. 9 Trilby, Fla. – PRIVATE
Dec. 11 Florida Cracker Christmas – Brooksville, Fla.
Dec. 18 Southbound Bar & Grill – Springfield, Mo.
Dec. 31 Sugar Creek Casino – Hinton, Okla.
ABOUT BELLAMY BROTHERS
David and Howard Bellamy continue to prove the trail they’ve ridden to fame has been as unique as their music itself—music that is now celebrating more than 40 years of success. The road that started on the pop music charts in the ‘70’s, took a winding turn into country music in the ‘80’s, paving the way for duos to come, such as Brooks & Dunn, Montgomery Gentry, Big & Rich and The Judds. “If I Said You Had A Beautiful Body (Would You Hold It Against Me),” originally scrawled on a dinner napkin by David, rocketed them to the top of the country charts the way “Let Your Love Flow,” had done in the pop market just a few years earlier. It proved to be the first of a string of 14 No. 1 singles in the U.S. alone. They’re the only U.S. country music act who’ve toured in India, Sri Lanka, New Caledonia and Qatar. The Bellamy Brothers hold the record in both the Academy of Country Music (ACM) and the Country Music Association Awards (CMA) for the most duo nominations. Numerous Grammy nods have also been directed toward the brothers. The Bellamys are also opening up their lives to television audiences with their reality show, “Honky Tonk Ranch.” Each episode captivates viewers by the unpredictable misadventures the Bellamys face while balancing their globe-trotting touring schedule while running their sprawling family ranch in south Florida. “Honky Tonk Ranch” is executive produced by David Bellamy and directed, shot and edited by Derrek Kupish, CEO/founder of dkupish productions.