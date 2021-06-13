Bellamy Brothers Announce 2022 European Tour Dates

“Well known for maintaining a packed tour schedule that finds them performing all over the globe (Sounds Like Nashville),” the Bellamy Brothers are eager to announce rescheduled dates for their European tour. The iconic duo is set to perform multiple shows in Norway and Sweden in January of 2022 before returning in June of 2022 for additional dates in Norway, Faroe Islands, Austria and Switzerland. Full schedule below.

Tickets for the January 2022 dates in Norway along with the June dates are available now, while tickets for the shows in Sweden will go on sale this September. For tickets and more information, visit BellamyBrothers.com/tour.

When the stay-at-home orders took effect in March of 2020, the Bellamy Brothers were on the road with Blake Shelton for his Friends And Heroes Tour. They returned to their Florida homestead where their hit reality series “Honky Tonk Ranch” is filmed and stayed busy through a partnership with the Florida-based medical marijuana company Trulieve as well as the release of their Bucket List EP.

Earlier this year, the Bellamys released the video for their “No Country Music For Old Men” collaboration with John Anderson, which has amassed over two million views and received praise from Rolling Stone Country, The Boot and Country Rebel. The video, shot by Derrek Kupish of dkupish productions, captures the country music icons lamenting on the loss of the old guard interspersed with shots of Nashville’s historic landmarks and murals honoring the legends lost.

BELLAMY BROTHERS 2022 EUROPEAN TOUR DATES

Jan. 12 Kulturhuset Tromsø – Tromsø, Norway

Jan. 13 Stormen Konserthusl – Bodø, Norway

Jan. 14 Lillestrøm Kultursenter – Lillestrøm, Norway

Jan. 15 Olavshallen – Trondheim, Norway

Jan. 16 Maihaugsalen – Lillehammer, Norway

Jan. 18 Oslo Konserthus – Oslo, Norway

Jan. 19 Moss Kulturhus – Moss, Norway

Jan. 20 Ibsenhuset – Skien, Norway

Jan. 21 Radisson Blu Caledonia Hotel – Kristiansand, Norway

Jan. 22 Radisson Blu Caledonia Hotel – Kristiansand, Norway

Jan. 23 Stavanger Konserthus – Stavanger, Norway

Jan. 25 Festiviteten Haugesund Theater & Concert Hall – Haugesund, Norway

Jan. 26 Grieghallen – Bergen, Norway

Jan. 28 Rada Rum – Molnlycke, Sweden

Jan. 29 Slagthuset – Malmo, Sweden

June 9 Kopervik Festival – Kopervik, Norway

June 11 Sorvags Country & Blues Festival – Sørvágur, Faroe Islands

June 14 Globe Wien – Vienna, Austria

June 15 Stefaniensaal – Graz, Austria

June 19 Design Center – Linz, Austria

June 20 Congress – Salzburg, Austria

June 25 Trucker & Country Festival – Interlaken, Switzerland

BELLAMY BROTHERS 2021 TOUR DATES

June 17 Arena Theatre – Houston, Texas

June 18 Country City Saloon & Grill – Cameron, Texas

June 19 Sundance Hall – Canton, Texas

June 24 Steiner Ranch Steakhouse – Austin, Texas

June 25 The Venue at Freiheit Village – New Braunfels, Texas

June 26 House Pasture Cattle Co. – Concan, Texas

July 1 Boot Barn Hall – Colorado Springs, Colo.

July 2 Boot Barn Hall – Colorado Springs, Colo.

July 3 Meeker Range Call Celebration & Rodeo – Meeker, Colo.

July 7 Houston, Texas – PRIVATE

July 9 Country Concert – Fort Loramie, Ohio

July 10 Grand Ole Opry – Nashville, Tenn.

July 15 Putters ‘N’ Gutters – Lampasas, Texas

July 16 Music On Main Concert Series – Denison, Texas

July 17 Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center – Midland, Texas

July 23 Anderson Bash – Alexandria, Minn.

July 24 Elroy Park – Elroy, Wis.

July 29 Doc’s Fest / Doc’s Bar & Grill – Abilene, Texas

July 30 Honey Grove, Texas – PRIVATE

Aug. 5 Winnemucca, Nev. – PRIVATE

Aug. 7 Richland County Fair & Rodeo – Sidney, Mont.

Aug. 8 Richard Cromwell Memorial Rodeo Grounds – Darby, Mont.

Aug. 14 Dunlap, Tenn. – PRIVATE

Aug. 19 American Music Theatre – Lancaster, Pa.

Aug. 20 St. Rose Summer Concert – Monroeville, Ind.

Aug. 21 Red Barn Convention Center – Winchester, Ohio

Aug. 26 Dade City, Fla. – PRIVATE

Aug. 27 Governors Gun Club – Kennesaw, Ga.

Aug. 28 Union County Opry – Maynardville, Tenn.

Sept. 3 Thunderbird Casino – Norman, Okla.

Sept. 4 Coyote Concert Series – Gail, Texas

Sept. 5 Historic Shuler Theater – Raton, N.M.

Sept. 6 Alto Lakes Golf & Country Club – Alto, N.M.

Sept. 9 Arlington Music Hall – Arlington, Texas

Sept. 10 Main Street Crossing – Tomball, Texas

Sept. 11 Main Street Crossing – Tomball, Texas

Sept. 16 Broken Bow, Okla. – SEMI-PRIVATE

Sept. 17 Pope County Fair – Russellville, Ark.

Sept. 18 Boom Days – Fort Payne, Ala.

Sept. 23 Steiner Ranch Steakhouse – Austin, Texas

Sept. 24 Austin, Texas – PRIVATE

Sept. 25 Buck’s Backyard – Buda, Texas

Sept. 30 Waller County Fairgrounds – Hempstead, Texas

Oct. 1 Fort Worth, Texas – PRIVATE

Oct. 2 Rocheport, Mo. – PRIVATE

Oct. 8 Georgia Mountain Fair Inc. – Hiawassee, Ga.

Oct. 9 Cumberland River Music Festival – Gainesboro, Tenn.

Oct. 15 The Mansion Theatre – Branson, Mo.

Oct. 16 Neon Moon Restaurant & Social Club – Yantis, Texas

Oct. 17 Texas Music Festival – Yorktown, Texas

Oct. 22 Odawa Casino – Petoskey, Mich.

Oct. 23 W.C. Peterson Auditorium – Ishpeming, Mich.

Oct. 28 Brauntex Performing Arts Theatre – New Braunfels, Texas

Oct. 29 Prosper, Texas – PRIVATE

Oct. 30 Lawn, Texas – PRIVATE

Oct. 31 Autumn Daze – Ennis, Texas

Nov. 5 Southern Junction Live – Royse City, Texas

Nov. 6 McSwain Theatre – Ada, Okla.

Nov. 10 Wickenburg Community Center – Wickenburg, Ariz.

Nov. 11 Higley Center – Gilbert, Ariz.

Nov. 12 Old Tombstone Western Theme Park – Tombstone, Ariz.

Nov. 13 Warehouse 25 Sixty-Five – Grand Junction, Colo.

Nov. 19 Northern Lights Casino – Walker, Minn.

Nov. 20 Dakota Magic Casino – Hankinson, N.D.

Nov. 26 Margaritaville Resort Casino – Bossier City, La.

Nov. 27 Dosey Doe – The Woodlands, Texas

Dec. 4 The Old Coupland Inn & Dancehall – Coupland, Texas

Dec. 9 Trilby, Fla. – PRIVATE

Dec. 11 Florida Cracker Christmas – Brooksville, Fla.

Dec. 18 Southbound Bar & Grill – Springfield, Mo.

Dec. 31 Sugar Creek Casino – Hinton, Okla.