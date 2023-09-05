Bekka Dowland “Malibu” impacting now: Radio/Media Download

Bekka Dowland is a 26-year-old singer/songwriter from Westfield, MA who has a passion for storytelling. She incorporates events from her life into her music that she finds might be relatable to others who are also navigating their 20’s or even their teenage years. She has released 5 songs, all which have corresponding music videos (starting with On The Radio up to her most recent, Malibu) that help to visually capture each story. Her love for country music started at a young age. Her admiration for 3 chords and the truth sparked her interest for wanting to write songs of her own. She dreams of sharing the stage with some of the greats in country music someday. Bekka’s vulnerability in her songs is heavily influenced by the artist she looks up to most, Taylor Swift. She is inspired by Swift’s ability to write stories that tug on the heart strings while being paired with catchy beats or punchy guitar sounds. She hopes to inspire other young girls with her own music as Swift has inspired her.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Bekka Dowland

Song Title: Malibu

Publishing: Bekka Dowland

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Album Title: Malibu

Record Label: Ni Music