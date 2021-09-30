‘Beer:30 With Adam Warner’ Set To Rollout On The Country Network Beginning Saturday, October 2nd

Country music recording artist and U.S. Marine veteran Adam Warner is both proud and humbled to announce his music show series Beer:30 with Adam Warner, is set to make its network TV premiere on Saturday, October 2 at 8:30pm CT on The Country Network, with re-airings the following Monday at 9:30pm CT and Wednesday at 10:30pm CT. Adam’s first guest on Episode 1 kicks off with Nashville singer-songwriter Will Dakota, with additional episodes and new guest artists scheduled to roll out weekly on Saturdays at 8:30pm CT through December. Adam features a slew of up-and-coming recording artists of various musical styles, including country & soul artist Ciara Rae (Episode #2 airing 10/9), rock n’ roll revivalist Jesse Kramer (Episode #3 airing 10/16), country recording artist J.D. Shelburne (Episode #4 airing 10/23), country soul singer-songwriter Audra McLaughlin, who appeared on The Voice in 2014 (Episode #5 airing 10/30), and Nashville recording artist Noah Garner (Episode #6 airing 11/6).

TCN broadcasts over the air and cable in 51 markets with DMA households of 40 Million, while also streaming on your favorite platforms. Each episode will also be made available for viewing on Adam’s YouTube channel the following week, along with becoming on-demand content using The Country Network’s app. For the complete list of broadcast methods, visit here.

Additional episodes have already been taped with country rock singer-songwriter Garrett Biggs, singer-songwriter Taylor Goyette, country duo American Young, country artist Ray Scott, country recording artist Jon Wood, and the founder of Whiskey Jam, Ward Guenther. Stay tuned for further announcements on when those episodes will air on TCN.

Adam first launched his music variety show in 2020 via his social media channels in response to the pandemic shutting down live music everywhere. He also launched Beer:30 LIVE, an in-real-time jam session with him and his band. Beer:30 LIVE will continue to live-stream intermittently throughout the year on Adam’s Facebook page (@AdamWarnerMusic), YouTube channel, and Twitch channel. He’ll preview the new episodes on TCN, along with playing his own music with his band. Nashville’s Center Stage Magazine will also continue to cross-stream Beer:30 LIVE via their Facebook page (@centerstagemag) along with their other cross-stream partner affiliates.

“I’m very excited to have my show Beer:30 picked up by The Country Network,” Warner said. “What’s crazy to me is that this show started as a simple way to stay in touch with my fans that wanted to see live country music. Now it will be reaching millions of households around the world via TCN. That’s just amazing to a country boy like me!”

Upcoming Shows & Live-Streams:

SEPT 27 – Beer:30 LIVE / via Adam’s Facebook, YouTube & @centerstagemag

OCT. 09 – The Ham Festival w/Jake Hoot / Cadiz, Ky.

OCT. 18-23 Million Dollar Cowboy Bar / Jackson Hole, Wyo.

NOV. 11 – A special Veterans Day event / RFD-TV

– For Adam’s most updated show & live stream schedule, follow on BandsInTown, or visit AdamWarnerIsCountry.com

About Adam Warner:

Adam Warner comes from a family who have been family farmers for more than 100 years, and he grew up with men who served in the U.S. Military. He found an early love for music and played in bands throughout high school. Influenced by his favorite singers, including Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, George Jones and Hank Williams Jr. and Sr., he started writing songs and continued to perform until he took a break from music while in college to join the U. S. Marines for five years. As soon as he could after his discharge, Warner moved to Nashville, where he was soon back to writing songs and entertaining fans. It was obviously the right decision, because country star Trace Adkins heard about him and invited Warner to open his shows. Warner had heard Adkins’ hit “SemperFi” when he was in the Marines and told Adkins he would like to record the song, and Adkins agreed to duet on it with him. The song won Warner the Vox Pop award for Country Music Song of the Year at the 17th annual Independent Music Awards in June of 2019. Warner and buddies Quinn Loggins and Trafton Harvey wrote “Welcome to the South,” which has become the theme song for the NFL team the Tennessee Titans, who turned it into a video they play before each of their games in Nashville. Warner released an EP in 2020, Can’t Get Enough. He then followed with his first studio album, 2020’s Big Storm, where his single “4 Square Miles” was widely received by his fans, and secured him nods from many music industry tastemakers and spins at country radio. The song is dedicated to his grandfather Fred who passed away, along with growing up on his 5th generation family’s farm in Illinois! The song’s video climbed to #1 in 2021 on The Country Network’s Top 20 Countdown Show. He is now working on his next project, which he says will stay in the same realm, but as the Marines taught him, will show growth in his music.

About The Country Network:

The Country Network is an innovative music video TV network dedicated to providing today’s Country music enthusiasts with more choices in televised and digital programming. The Country Network gives country music fans what they want: the best in country music videos and country music inspired content each and every time they tune in.

Country music videos & Country music inspired TV shows

Greater variety than any other channel

Multi-platform broadcast and web presence

Artist-hosted content & music video showcases

The Country Network is your choice for the best in Country music videos, Country music inspired content and the best source to discover new and upcoming Country music artists! The Country Network’s target is the country lifestyle demographic with a focus on adults 21-54, 46/54, male/female. Country music historically has a strong 18+ demographic reaching every professional level from employee to business owner.The Country Network is in over 51 markets, with over 40,000,000 DMA households.