Bedroom Ceilings Share Narrative Album “Another Bulb Burned Out”

Indie rock duo Bedroom Ceilings released their sophomore album Another Bulb Burned Out on Sunday, blending a refreshingly authentic, honest, and reflective collection of tunes, with heavy folk-rock and Americana influences. Taking heavy inspiration from artists such as Bright Eyes, Margot & The Nuclear So And So’s, and King Krule, the duo build an engaging sonic story, following a protagonist who feels stuck and undeserving of success. It provides a narrative commentary on the struggle to find success, satisfaction, and happiness in the modern world.

Dean Chittenden (songwriter, lead vocals, piano) and Ben Steer (acoustic guitar, bass) have been working together primarily on studio recordings since early 2016. “Another Bulb Burned Out is supposed to teach you how to live again,” shared Chittenden. “The main character is like, learning how to do that. It is intended to be absorbed as a listener twiddling with their radio dial, flipping through channels, wondering why experiences pass by so quickly. He’s going through another stage of life. And you have to learn how to live with that. We’re stuck between nostalgia, anxiety, and living in the present while being so overwhelmed with what we need to do in our lives. The album, in a lot of ways, is held in the perspective that the world doesn’t want you to feel successful. Not being able to achieve what you want. Although life does not always have silver linings, neither does Another Bulb Burned Out, which I tried to make realistic. There’s a way to accept that finding solutions to problems, pushing through change and adapting takes time.”

Across eight tracks, the album takes listeners on a sonic journey, of struggle, reflection, and ultimately acceptance. “Spotlight Stations” sets the stage for the album with sounds of conversational chatter interweaved with free flowing Rhodes lines that prepare the listeners’ ears with ambient café-like imagery. This allows for a very engaging transitional twist into “Well Designed Robot”, which delivers a narrative within itself of the protagonist struggling with loss and confusion. “Grace Is Articulate” introduces contemporary folk aspects, and features multi-instrumentalist and songwriter Jake Kalmink of Further Closer on lap steel. Throughout the release, the character struggles to make positive changes, breaking the cycle, and working towards new growth in quest for happiness. Chittenden summarized how in finding acceptance the character “concedes that the struggle for balance and intimacy will last a lifetime.” Life isn’t perfect, but learning to find your own happiness and build balance are key.

“Spring Grass” was released as a single in April, reflecting on how finding happiness as an adult becomes increasingly difficult with time. “It got some wide-eyed reactions because of the horns and lap steel at the end,” laughed Steer. “It’s such a different sound for us and the balance is incredible. It really shines in our catalogue.” The duo followed with “Clairvoyance is Never Simple”, a track that focused on watching a loved one’s life deteriorate, due to poor choices and low self esteem.

Another Bulb Burned Out is out everywhere now including Bandcamp, Spotify, and Apple Music. It was recorded at La Luna Recording & Sound in Kalamazoo, Michigan by Maggie Herren and Alex Tobin. With several music videos in the works, the band also has a album release show scheduled for the fall, along with plans for a vinyl pressing of the album. They are already working on new music, due out later this year, and stay connected with fans through live-streams and engaging social interactions.