Becoming Young Drops Electrifying Single “Wild & Free”

Nashville-based indie-pop artist, Brandon Calano, who performs under the alias Becoming Young, returns to the spotlight following his recent EP, Letting Go. Calano’s latest single, “Wild & Free” is a declaration of freedom from the demons of our past. The pop anthem is now available for download and streaming on digital music platforms worldwide.

Reinstating himself with newfound courage, Becoming Young uses energizing low-fi synthesizers and a moving percussive part on “Wild & Free” to re-energize himself and liberate fans. Calano effectively builds energy during the song, transitioning the instrumental from more acoustic, guitar-driven verses to exhilarating electro choruses with an irresistible falsetto hook.

“‘Wild & Free’ is about rediscovering your power and finding freedom in knowing you can overcome anything,” he explains. “Yeah, it sounds trite, but we’ve all had our tribulations. It’s easy to get caught up in them, and we often let missteps and struggles weigh us down.” The universal message of this song makes it a must-listen. The inspiration for the single came when Calano was going through a rough patch and his sister suggested, “Write yourself the song that you need to hear at this moment. Take care of yourself with your music.” From there, “Wild & Free” was born. Not only is the arrangement irresistible, but everyone can relate to the inner rebel in them that wants to escape the past.

The single was co-produced and mixed by Calano and Marcus Meston, a Nashville producer with credits in HBO’s Euphoria and Fake Famous as well as countless brand commercials for Nike, Peloton, Under Armour, Louis Vuitton, and XBOX. “Wild & Free” was mastered by Ted Jensen at Sterling Sound.

Brandon Calano writes and performs under the pseudonym Becoming Young. A name he says represents the journey to let go of everything we are not, so we can become who we were meant to be all along. Calano started music as a kid when his favorite band, Green Day, inspired him to learn guitar. He began songwriting at 11 as a form of storytelling, where he could express his emotions without boundary or filter. Becoming Young is about reclaiming your power, finding strength, and being bold.

The indie-pop artist has been compared to the likes of The 1975, FINNEAS, and Lauv. Calano has been praised by Yahoo!, Celeb Mix and Forbes who called him an artist “brimming with intrigue, angst, and heartbreak.” In the last year, he has released over 20 songs, generated over 7 million streams, and has been added to countless playlists.

“Wild & Free is an acknowledgment that we are collectively coming back stronger—no matter what happened in the past, we are resilient. We can break free from the darkness.” Download or stream “Wild & Free” on all music platforms. Follow Becoming Young’s musical journey on socials @becomingyoung or visit becomingyoung.band.