Become an Expert on the Best Country Music 2021

Lee Brice has really turned the corner and is on the upswing over this past year. His “Memory I Don’t Mess With” changed a lot for him and put him in a better position as a major Country artist. Now he’s taking the single “Soul” (Curb) out for a spin and this one is another winner for Lee. Looks like his trend is on the move once again and it could not happen to a better human being. Cole Swindell has teamed up with Lainey Wilson & the results are quite something. “Never Say Never” (Warner/WMN/BBR) is the cut that many of our Country music and program directors are all over. It’s a strong one at that.

The major pairing of Dierks Bentley, Breland & Hardy are bringing in huge benefits. The single “Beers On Me” (Atlantic/Big Loud/Capitol) is quite the party song and gets a huge response every time it gets a spin. Brett Young is keeping his promise to deliver the very best in Country music. He does it again with “You Didn’t” (BMLG) that is truly one of his best to date. Cody Johnson is also building on his music fortunes. The new single “Til You Can’t” (CoJo/Warner/WMN) just proves that he can, and you will fall for this one big time.

Taylor Swift is back at the Country format where things all got started. The re-boot of her “I Bet You Think About Me” (Republic/MCA Nashville) is just what the doctor ordered, and it appears that the move to get her music back has truly worked out for her. The most elegant pairing of Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde has turned into some pure music magic. “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” (Big Machine) tells a good story and with these two on it, well that makes it a homerun. Scotty McCreery is taking another single out for a spin and is getting raves. “Damn Strait” (Triple Tigers) shows a more edgy-side and it works.

Adele is not just for the pop crowd, but also for us Country folks. Her #1 “Easy On Me” (Columbia) is now at this format where it is doing just fine thank you. Walker Hayes is about as hot as they come these days and so he brings us “AA” (Monument). Is he trying to tell us that he’s got a little problem? I don’t think so. Luke Bryan has nowhere to go but “up”. He proves my point as his new and re-hot “Up” (Capitol Nashville) jumps past the rest in a very crowded field. Thomas Rhett isn’t taking much of a break from having kids and all good things family for the holidays. His new and smoking hot “Slow Down Summer” (Valory) is just what radio programmers are looking for so give it to them.

Sam Hunt is as hot as they come and wears it well as “23” (MCA Nashville) moved up to much higher ground. He also has a duet out and about that is getting some new play too. Eric Church & his “Heart On Fire” (EMI Nashville) actually has done quite well. Even hotter these days is Kane Brown with his “One Mississippi” (RCA Nashville) that keeps blowing out the phones. Keith Urban is also getting raves and big-time spins for his “Wild Hearts” (Capitol Nashville) single.

Callie Young is breaking some new ground in a relatively short time and that’s due to her debut single “Say To Me” (West Coast Collective). Callie is an amazing talent with a very bright future and her single ranked #1 for my New Music Monday show a few weeks back and continues to get a record number of votes each and every week. Eileen Carey has a good thing going with her “Leave It All Behind” (RolleyCstr Music) that is also a crossover smash so a big congrats out to her once again. Tiffany Haseker also has a good thing going as her current “The One” (Radiant Dragonfly Music) builds ever so strong. Kevan Michaels has been having a stellar run at the Country format. His “Down Home Georgia” (Apache Road) has never had a bad week and keeps moving to the top of the charts. John Michael Ferrari is also on the move in a big way with his “My Heart Can’t Breathe” (Cappy).

Also, a couple of Christmas Country singles of note starting out with Johnny Dan and his heartfelt “Going Home For Christmas” (Big Hammer) that is oh so good. Tommy Rice and Patricia Barrett also share in the holiday spirit with “Christmas Is All About You Jesus” (Tommy Rice Music). My many thanks and happy holiday to you and yours.