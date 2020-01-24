Beckon Entertainment And Romeo Entertainment Group Join Forces With New BERO Venture, With Event Services To Festivals, Corporate and Private Clients

As announced today in Pollstar, Beckon Entertainment and Romeo Entertainment Group have joined forces to form BERO Entertainment Group (BERO). With over 85 years of combined experience in live event production, logistics and talent buying, BERO is a full-service live event entertainment agency focused on providing first-class and elite live event experiences, catered towards the expectations of their clients and the desires of the consumer.

From corporate and private events, conferences and large scale festivals, BERO specializes in bringing their clients’ visions to life through their combined access, relationships and experience in executing incredible and unique events. Throughout this process, BERO’s main objective is to work directly with their clients to ensure that their creative event concept is being achieved, all while staying within their predetermined budget.

Unforgettable events require an incredible team working behind the scenes to ensure that each moving part is performing in unison from beginning to end. With offices in Nashville, New York and Omaha, BERO and its team achieves all of that and more. BERO provides the resources and experience of two veteran agencies with the function and the personalization of a boutique agency.

Recently awarded the Academy of Country Music’s 2018 “Talent Buyer of the Year Award,” the company will bring its exceptional talent acquisition division to the table. BERO is the perfect solution for premier events, and has represented more than 50 major music festivals, Fortune 500 companies, the world’s largest talent and ad agencies, sports franchises, among other various industries. BERO has relationships with production companies and vendors across the globe. It also offers its seamless, critically acclaimed management and production execution for major music festivals and large scale corporate events, including logistics and operations.

“Bero is the partnership between Romeo Entertainment Group and Beckon Entertainment. REG’s reputation as a premier talent buyer and concert producer made them a natural fit for Beckon,” said Nick Kulb, President, Beckon Entertainment, Inc. “Together, we can offer a wide variety of services including booking artists and production services such as audio, lighting, video, logistics and operations, making this a one-stop service provider for talent buyers and live productions of all sizes.”

“Teaming up with Beckon is a natural way for REG to expand our presence into the festival management, corporate and private event areas,” said R.J. Romeo, President, Romeo Entertainment Group.” Nick and I have worked on several projects together and we complement each other’s skill sets. Nick’s knowledge of operations and logistics is unparalleled in the live event space. By combining our unique talents we can offer clients a full service solution for all of their event needs. We book a lot of shows and Beckon works with a lot of production vendors. We know what things should cost and we can guarantee that we can help save corporate and private clients money over their existing event service providers who might only do a handful of shows per year.”

Some think it’s next to impossible to get the biggest names in the music and entertainment industry to perform at their event or venue. BERO has secured hundreds of musical artists, comedians and speakers for events across the globe. Whether the client is a festival, music venue, corporate meeting/concert, private event, non-profit charity or college, BERO’s experience and relationships gives them the advantage when securing top tier talent. In addition, their insight also prevents their clients from overpaying and ensures their budgets are maintained.

Additionally, BERO provides clients with additional resources such as in-house counsel, assistance with the contractual process from start to finish and day-of-show execution. BERO provides a uniquely catered, hands-on talent buying and securing experience to their clients to help them make the impossible, possible!

No show is too big or too small for BERO to produce and execute flawlessly. From barricades, staging, first class sound and lights, to bathrooms, trailers, fencing, tents and generators – BERO has the means and the access to secure the production needed to make events successful — providing incredible experiences for the client and their audience. BERO provides assistance with hiring event security, medical staff and general labor, catering and shuttle buses for VIPs and much more. Outside of general production, BERO can also provide a wide variety of miscellaneous services and solutions through à la carte options.

Services offered:

Consulting, Talent Buying/Curating, Production & Operations, Catering/Hospitality, Supplies, Labor, Printing, Service Fees, Miscellaneous production.

For more information, visit www.beroentertainment.com.

About Nick Kulb:

With over 19 years of experience in the music and live event industries under his belt, Nick Kulb has established himself as a specialist in event logistics and production, major festival management, operations, and talent acquisition. Today, Nick manages dozens of clients, which has him both consulting and producing major events and music festivals. He works hand-in-hand with Beckon’s strategic partners in the development process of new festivals and large-scale events. In addition, Nick focuses heavily on the private events of Beckon’s corporate partners and clients. Additionally, Nick has orchestrated sponsorship and advertising deals with major companies such as Apple / iTunes, Sony, Disney, General Motors, Pepsi and the United States military.

About R.J. Romeo:

R.J.’s career began as a lighting/roofing technician giving him a backbone of experience in concert production. Graduating law school and leading the entertainment law division at a premier Omaha firm, provided R.J. with essential skills such as contract review and drafting, dispute resolution, and litigation experience. This background plays a key role in his position as President of Romeo Entertainment Group, a 65-year old family-owned and operated talent buying agency. R.J. buys and services client events (fairs, festivals, casinos, and corporations) working with major artists across all genres. He provides full support in talent buying, consulting, event problem solving, production issues, security plans, venue layout, and emergency management planning. R.J. is the recipient of the 2014 IEBA Fair Buyer of the Year Award and in 2018 received both the ACM Don Romeo Talent Buyer of the Year Award as well as the IEBA Fair Buyer of the Year Award.

