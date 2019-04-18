Bebe Rexha Reveals She Has Bipolar Disorder

The Florida Georgia Line collaborator opened up to fans in a series of tweets on Monday (April 15), and was met with support.

“For the longest time, I didn’t understand why I felt so sick,” she explains. “Why I felt lows that made me not want to leave my house or be around people and why I felt highs that wouldn’t let me sleep, wouldn’t let me stop working or creating music. Now I know why.”

“I’m bipolar and I’m not ashamed anymore. That is all. (Crying my eyes out),” she adds.

The pop star who loves dabbling in country music says her diagnoses will play a role in her new music and be her favorite project ever because, “I’m not holding anything back. I love you all very much. And I hope you accept me as I am. I don’t want you to feel sorry for me. I just want you to accept me. That’s all.”

Rexha went on to share screenshots of her tweets on her Instagram page, where musicians and fans alike left words of support and encouragement.

Though there is no release date for an upcoming album or music just yet, Rexha has been hinting at new music for the past couple of months. This summer she will be performing at music festivals across the U.S.

“Meant to Be” — her smash collab with country duo FGL — was released in October of 2017 and went five-times platinum in the U.S. The hit was also nominated for a Grammy in the Best Country Duo/Group Performance category.