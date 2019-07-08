Beasley XP Esports Broadcast Studio Unveiled

“Checkpoint XP Casters” Norris Howard, Joe Sloan, Robbie Landis and Nate Bender with Beasley Media Group CEO Caroline Beasley (center).

Beasley Media Group has taken its next step into the fast-growing world of Esports with the official unveiling on Monday (7/8) of the “Beasley XP” studio at its Motor City studios and offices.

The new Ferndale, Mich.-based broadcast space serves as the official headquarters for the nationally syndicated Esports lifestyle driven program Checkpoint XP, seen daily on Twitch and heard weekly on 74 stations across the Sun Broadcast Group network and via a line-up of original content Esports focused podcasts.

Checkpoint XP is hosted by “Casters” Nate Bender, Robbie Landis, Norris Howard and Joe Sloan.

Viewers can join the team during the weeklong celebration live on Twitch from 11am to 6pm ET through Friday (7/12).

Throughout the week, Checkpoint XP will welcome a variety of guest to their broadcasts, including coaches and players from the Renegades (North America’s premier multi-gaming Esports organization), video game developer Shawn Alexander Allen, fellow caster Jack “Script” Ross, and Dr. Amine Issa (Founder and Warchief of Science for Mobalytics), among others.

Naples, Fla.-based Beasley in October 2018 entered the Esports arena with the launch of Beasley XP and the acquisition of what was then called “Checkpoint Radio,” billed as “the only internationally syndicated Esports gaming lifestyle radio show.”

Then, in January 2019, Beasley lured Jennifer Sulik, the founder and CEO of Detroit-based digital media ad agency Go Media Detroit, to serve as VP/Strategic Partnerships at Beasley XP.