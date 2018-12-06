Beasley Southwest Florida Cluster, Marine Toys For Tots Set First Annual ‘Beasley Bike Drive’

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP/SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — Top 40 WXKB (B103.9), AC WJPT (SUNNY 106.3), Rock WRKX (96 K-ROCK), Sports WWCN (99.3 ESPN), Tropical WRXK-HD2-W251AL-W286AK (PLAYA 98.1), and News-Talk WJBX-A-W268AH-W282BY — will be broadcasting live from the WALMART in ESTERO, FL 6a-6p (ET) on DECEMBER 14th in the first annual BEASLEY Bike Drive with the MARINE TOYS FOR TOTS FOUNDATION.

The stations will be on hand as two Marines and the TOYS FOR TOTS truck accept donations of new bikes, unwrapped toys, cash, and gift cards for children in need.