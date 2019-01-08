BBR Music Group Welcomes New Country Band King Calaway

BMG/BBR Music Group proudly announces the signing of multi-national band King Calaway to its recorded music roster. Their self-titled debut EP will be released January 25 via BBR’s Stoney Creek Records imprint.

Each member made their own way to Nashville, chasing their dreams from across the globe — from the small towns of the American Midwest to the small coastal country of Gibraltar; from the Atlantic seaboard to the Central Belt of Scotland — bandmates Caleb Miller, Chris Deaton, Simon Dumas, Jordan Harvey, Chad Michael Jervis, and Austin Luther came together as King Calaway in early 2018, proving there are strength in numbers.

King Calaway brings their thrilling organic chemistry, as both bandmates and friends, to a group where soaring vocal melodies and consummate musicianship abound. With a sound reminiscent of the Eagles – yet still relevant in the modern music world – King Calaway offers a fresh new take on country music. Guided by a co-production team including creative visionaries Robert Deaton and Ross Copperman, the group’s highly-anticipated debut project is coming in early 2019.

“King Calaway is that rare combination of incredible individual talent combined with amazing group chemistry,” says Jon Loba, EVP/BBR Music Group. “Their skill as musicians, vocalists and entertainers, along with Robert Deaton and Ross Copperman’s creative vision has very quickly fueled the passions and excitement of not only those of us in the BBR Music Group but also BMG and Bertelsmann globally. We can’t wait to introduce them to partners and audiences around the world!”

“The six musicians who make up King Calaway are a fresh take on contemporary country music,” adds Robert Deaton. “These young men hail from all corners of the globe, but when put together on a stage, they are one and magic happens.”

Already firmly laying roots in Nashville and forging a path rich in Country music heritage, King Calaway will make its debut on the iconic Grand Ole Opry stage on Friday, March 1.

“The six of us are beyond excited to be working with the great teams at BMG and BBR. They’ve already dedicated so much time and effort into this project, and we’re incredibly grateful,” noted King Calaway’s Chad Michael Jervis. “We’re ready for the world to hear all the songs we’ve worked so hard on.”

For more information, please visit www.kingcalaway.com or reach out to them on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.