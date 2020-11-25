BBC Children In Need “Stop Crying Your Heart Out” now available to AC radio

BBC Radio 2 record star-studded official charity single to support BBC Children in Needs 2020 Appeal, featuring Cher, Kylie Minogue, Gregory Porter and many more.

To support BBC Children in Need this year, iconic artists from across the world have collaborated on a cover of Stop Crying Your Heart Out by Oasis, to help raise vital funds for the charity.

BBC Radio 2 announced that they are bringing together some of the most iconic artists from around the world for this years official BBC Children in Need single Stop Crying Your Heart Out (BBC Radio 2 Allstars).

The charity single, available for pre-order now, will be released by Decca Records on the day of the charitys fundraising spectacular, Friday 13 November, and will see some of the music industrys biggest stars collaborate on a reimagined cover of Oasis Stop Crying Your Heart Out to raise vital funds to help support children and young people across the UK facing disadvantage, at a time when they need it most.

The artists performing on the track are (in alphabetical order): Bryan Adams, Izzy Bizu, Cher, Clean Bandit, Mel C, Jamie Cullum, Ella Eyre, Paloma Faith, Rebecca Ferguson, Jess Glynne, Sheku Kanneh-Mason, Lenny Kravitz, KSI, Lauv, Ava Max, Kylie Minogue, James Morrison, Gregory Porter, Nile Rodgers, Jack Savoretti, Jay Sean, Anoushka Shankar, Robbie Williams and Yola. The backing track was performed by the BBC Concert Orchestra alongside Grace Chatto and Sheku Kanneh-Mason on cello and Anoushka Shankar on sitar.

The single, curated by BBC Radio 2s Jeff Smith, was recorded and filmed by artists in locations across the world, from Cher in Malibu to Robbie Williams in Switzerland to Jay Sean in New York and Yola in Nashville, and was produced by Grammy award winning producers Mark Taylor and Brian Rawling who have produced chart topping hits for the likes of Cher, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Minogue, One Direction, Lionel Richie, Britney Spears and many more.

Stop Crying Your Heart Out (BBC Radio 2 Allstars) will be broadcast for the first time on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on Radio 2 on Friday 13 November. The accompanying video will be given its exclusive debut during BBC Children in Needs 2020 Appeal Show on BBC One that evening. The music video was directed by Phill Deacon who produced the recent multi-artist Radio 1 Live Lounge Allstars video for their cover of Foo Fighters Times Like These.

Bryan Adams said: It is an honour to sing on the Children in Need single. Lets all help make it into a big smash record to help the kids.

Cher said: I felt very emotional recording this song, it was very important to me.

Lenny Kravitz said: We are living in a time when children need all the support they can get and so it is a pleasure to be collaborating with so many great artists for such an important cause. I hope this song reminds everyone that we are all in this together and we can make a difference.

Kylie Minogue said: Children in Need is such a special charity and so loved by everyone, including me. It was a privilege to take part in this recording with so many amazing artists. This year it feels even more poignant than ever, and I hope we can all come together to raise as much as possible.

Gregory Porter said: Children in Need is such a brilliant charity & the work they do is always incredible so its a total privilege to able to be a part of this single & do my little bit to help. To perform alongside such an awesome list of artists makes it extra special. I wish I could be there with Pudsey in person, but instead I must wish Children in Need all the best with the fundraising from afar.

Nile Rodgers said: I have a long history of doing great things with the BBC Radio 2 team and the UK is my home from home so I know exactly how important Children in Need is and the important work they do for children throughout the UK is very familiar to me. When Jeff Smith asked me to participate I immediately said yes as regardless of the pandemic we must do everything in our power to ensure there is no disruption in supporting these children.

Helen Thomas, Head of Radio 2, commented: BBC Radio 2 have had a special relationship with BBC Children in Need for decades. I have seen the transformative impact of their work on the lives of children and young people in need of support which is why I am so proud to be announcing this incredibly special single today. There are so many people to thank, but special credit really must go to Radio 2s Head of Music Jeff Smith who has worked tirelessly to create this phenomenal track. He has done the most incredible job and I hope our listeners love it as much as I do.

Tommy Nagra, Director of Content at BBC Children in Need, said: On behalf of everyone at BBC Children in Need, I would like to extend my enormous thanks to the team at BBC Radio 2 and of course all of the incredible artists and musicians who have come together to create this re-imagining of a classic Oasis track . This year more than ever, children and young people across the UK need our help. The single will not only raise vital funds, but demonstrate that we are here for children and young people in need of hope , and will continue to be here for them during these troubling times.

Jeff Smith, Head of Music: BBC Radio 2 & 6 Music, said: I would like to thank Mark Taylor and Brian Rawling for brilliantly producing this record plus Phill Deacon for making an amazing film of the song. Id also like to thank every single artist and musician who helped bring this extraordinary track to life. I think the lyrics within this song are extremely poignant given the times we are in, and hope this song not only raises vital funds for children and young people across the UK, but also brings hope to people that need it, as the lyrics say . just try not to worry, youll see them someday.

The single is available for pre-order at bbc.co.uk/r2allstars. A minimum of 50p from the sale of each download in the UK will benefit BBC Children in Need.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: BBC Children In Need

Song Title: Stop Crying Your Heart Out

Publishing: BBC

Publishing Affiliation: PRS

Album Title: Stop Crying Your Heart Out

Record Label: Decca/Universal