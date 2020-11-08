Base The Baller “Teach Your Body” now available to HipHop/Radio radio
I’m 24, I’m From Brooklyn, NY. I have been creating my own melodies and recordings from the age of 6.
I have had the opportunity to write music for Atlantic Records and also had the opportunity to work with a variety of Professionals. As you listen to my music you will witness that there is so much variation and templates, its a music snobs heaven and a Lyricists Playground. The Music and the Lyrics combined will for-shore keep you entertained through any mood.
I am currently on a path of making a name for myself and hopefully win an award of recognition from my peers for everything My Fans and I have endured in this Music Industry. Love Is Peace and I Hope You enjoy the selection of music. If You Do Share It And Lets Get The Message Out BallGang
Additional Artist/Song Information:
Artist Name: Base The Baller
Song Title: Teach Your Body
Publishing: SongTrust
Publishing Affiliation: BMI
Publishing 2: Stanley
Publishing Affiliation 2: BMI
Album Title: Writers Camp
Record Label: BallGang Music
