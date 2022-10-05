Bart Fortenbery “Inside” now at Country radio: Download Now

Bart Fortenbery has been in music as a singer/songwriter since 2002. His first release was as a Christian Country artist, and as years went by he became a Youth Pastor. In 2020 he begin going back to his raising of Country Music. Inside is his first release off a new project coming out in 2023. For all performance dates inquires, contact him on his website.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Bart Fortenbery

Song Title: Inside

Publishing: Bart Fortenbery

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: Inside

Record Label: Apple Lane