Bart Fortenbery “Inside” now at Country radio: Download Now
Bart Fortenbery has been in music as a singer/songwriter since 2002. His first release was as a Christian Country artist, and as years went by he became a Youth Pastor. In 2020 he begin going back to his raising of Country Music. Inside is his first release off a new project coming out in 2023. For all performance dates inquires, contact him on his website.
Additional Artist/Song Information:
Artist Name: Bart Fortenbery
Song Title: Inside
Publishing: Bart Fortenbery
Publishing Affiliation: BMI
Album Title: Inside
Record Label: Apple Lane
